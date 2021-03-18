Russia President Putin’s furious with Biden so Psaki Blames Trump









President Joe Biden told ABC News during an interview that he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a soulless killer.

As a result, Russia immediately called its U.S. ambassador back to Moscow for consultations on Wednesday.

“On March 20, Ambassador of Russia to the United States Anatoly Antonov is leaving for Moscow for consultations. During his meetings in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies, it is planned to discuss ways to rectify Russia-U.S. ties that are in crisis,” the Russian Embassy said in a statement. “The current situation is a result of the deliberate policy of Washington that during the past years was making steps to bring — in essence, intentionally — our bilateral interaction into a deadlock.”

THE STORY

A US intel report claims that Russia tried to interfere in the election to harm Biden [which is totally unbelievable]. When asked about it, Biden said, “He will pay a price,” the 78-year-old Biden said. “You’ll see shortly.”

Asked if he thought Putin, who has been accused of ordering the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other rivals, is a “killer,” Biden said: “I do.”

Putin responded, “I wish him good health. And I say that without irony or joking.”

Oh boy.

He also said, “It takes one to know one.” Explaining what he learned as a kid, he said “Whatever you say [about others] is what you are yourself.”

Putin is a scary guy but, according to former DNIs Ric Grennell and John Ratcliff, our bigger threat is China, which this administration won’t admit. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also stated emphatically that China was our biggest threat.

Putin: We always project on others what we are ourselves. US is rooted in genocide against Native Americans and in slavery. That legacy continues, that’s why there’s BLM today. Oh, and US is only country that used nuclear bombs. (And I’m the killer??) pic.twitter.com/RfffkVxbVj — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) March 18, 2021

PSAKI, DISINFORMATION SPOX

Press secretary Jen Psaki decided to be snide as usual and suggested it’s Trump’s fault. “We are not going to look the other way, as we saw a bit over the last four years.”

She said US-Russia relations “will be very different.”

The truth is Donald Trump was much tougher on Russia than Barack Obama and other presidents before him. It was Obama who colluded with Russia.

Psaki is blatantly giving misinformation here but it fits the narrative.

“We are not going to look the other way, as we saw a bit over the last four years.” Psaki said U.S.-Russia relations “will be very different” under Biden than they did under Trump, pledging to “continue to press them on their actions” https://t.co/qRraT44TN2 pic.twitter.com/ppXl0vzt4B — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 17, 2021

