Biden is breaking the law and the MSM doesn’t care









President Biden is breaking the law and is guilty of dereliction of duty. He has refused to control the border and he’s lying about it. We all know he’s lying, but the media is acting as if he’s telling the truth — there’s nothing to see at the border and it’s Trump’s fault.

Biden has ordered ICE and Border Patrol to not do their jobs with few exceptions. There is basically no deportation and more and more foreigners are pouring into the country.

Will he tell his other agencies to stop doing their job?

The MSM doesn’t care that Biden swore to uphold the law and is not. The GOP’s response is to offer a compromise to amnesty. Amnesty with citizenship is the biggest lure for people from foreign lands.

The $1.9 trillion bill includes billions for Leftist groups that finance this illegal immigration. We are financing our own demise. It’s like the Romans paying the Visigoths to protect them.

Biden has ordered that immigration law not be upheld.

Why does no one care?

Related