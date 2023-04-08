Russia Says the Leaked Pentagon Papers “Don’t Add Up”

According to RT, Russia does not believe the leaked Pentagon Papers of an alleged US-NATO war plan in Ukraine are accurate. They “don’t add up.”

“The purpose of this planted misinformation may be to underreport the actual number of combat-ready Ukrainian units to be deployed for the offensive or to distract attention from other events related to the real operation,” RT reports.

The RT report – The Pentagon Papers Don’t Add Up:

The “supposed secret plans” leaked the day before US Secretary of State said the operation would begin “within a few weeks.”

The probable locations of Russian units, indicated on the combat map in red, appear to have been collected from open sources. Several pro-Kiev resources that track military operations contain almost identical information.

Also, the ratios of killed and wounded for the Ukrainian and Russian Armed Forces which initially appeared in these ‘secret plans’ have since been changed. When first posted, the losses for the Ukrainian side were underestimated at about 16,500 –17,000 people. Then (probably to be more realistic), they increased almost fivefold, up to 65,000 – 75,000. At the same time, the numbers given for Russia’s purported losses of vehicles and equipment coincide with data published by Kiev’s Ministry of Defense.

The blatant falsification of data on the readiness of Ukrainian military formations catches the eye. The document states that, of the nine supposedly to be trained up to US and NATO standards by March 31 and April 30, five of Kiev’s brigades have had zero training: these are the 82nd Airborne, the 32nd, 117th, and 118th Territorial Defense, as well as the 21st separate mechanized.

Even if only two or three companies in these brigades were trained, and self-preparation wasn’t completed, their level of training couldn’t be zero. At the same time, the highest percentage of readiness was recorded only in the 47th mechanized(40%) and the 46th airborne assault (60%).

According to RT, the plan also gives perplexing figures for military equipment that don’t add up.

For example, out of 109 M2 Bradley BMPs sent to armed forces, for some reason only 99 are to participate in the offensive. Moreover, the vehicles are not distributed among the brigades and only assigned to one formation – Kiev’s 47th mechanized brigade, which doesn’t have heavy tanks.

Rather than Soviet T-72s or T-64BVs, this grouping has only Slovak T-55Ss with 105mm guns, which are difficult to use in a large-scale offensive.

The small, but important, errors and inaccuracies in the calculations of equipment, the adjusted accounting of losses, as well as the presence of units with ‘zero’ readiness, indicate that this document, which was issued as a ‘secret plan,’ was probably prepared and distributed not by the military but by a group of civilians, probably pro-Kiev analysts.

WHAT THE SLIDES SHOW

View the following information with a jaundiced eye, not just because the Russians found inaccuracies and suspect information, but because Ukraine wants the US and NATO to go to war with Russia. A rogue group could be behind this. In fact, there are many bad actors who could have put false information online. I don’t believe they are accurate, but you decide.

Pentagon papers of a US-NATO war plan in Ukraine were leaked online. The numbers of war dead on both sides were part of the leak. Casualty numbers on the Russian side are significantly lower than on the Ukrainian side. Ukrainian deaths are much higher than official US numbers reported in the propaganda media. If true, they indicate Ukraine is losing the war and has been losing the entire time. They also show the spring offensive was to start mid-April. These documents show NATO and the US are directly involved in training and preparation. If accurate the US is directly at war with Russia. These are war plans, not proxy war plans.

The Pentagon claims the numbers were doctored, and 200,000 Russians died. If so, that means just about every Russian died. Only a little over 125,000 invaded Russia at the start of the war.

We Are At War? Let’s hope they don’t add up.

The Pentagon leak reveals that NATO is already at war with Russia and that the Pentagon and not Ukraine is in charge of planning every aspect of the US proxy war. WW3 seems inevitable.

Senior intelligence officials call the leak a “nightmare for the Five Eyes,” referring to the joint spy network of the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Ex-Pentagon official Mick Mulroy admitted the intentional nature of the leak. Many of the docs were photographed.

All we know for a fact is that there are leaked Pentagon documents, and the Pentagon says they are doctored. How sad that we can’t take the Pentagon at its word.

The Grayzone published the documents. Grayzone says The New York Times reported “a significant breach of American intelligence in the effort to aid Ukraine” through the leak of classified documents that have been shared on social media. They were tipped off by the administration.

The documents are in the form of slides. They could be authentic or not. The Grayzone indicates that while the administration futilely attempts to remove the documents, the US and NATO have far more serious problems than leaked slides, if this is true.

The leaked slides cannot be removed. They are proliferating across the Internet; view them on Telegram here.

The reporters who bow to the administration are part of the problem. There was a time we could take them at their word much of the time:

