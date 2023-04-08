Biden Deploys Armed Nuclear Sub Off the Coast of Iran

Everything the Left feared Donald Trump would do, Joe Biden does. They told us Donald Trump couldn’t be trusted with the nuclear codes and he would lead us into World War III. Now we have a severely brain-damaged president whose handlers guide him in picking fights with the world, allies, and enemies alike. Media spokespersons like Medhi Hassan say Biden is the most impressive president we’ve had in his lifetime.

Biden’s picking fights with more nations than we could possibly defeat en masse. He is making enemies throughout the world, even among our allies.

For its part, the world is de-dollarizing the US because they see the US as the problem. We weaponized the dollar, and Biden is a poor leader.

FLASHBACK: Last month Biden ordered U.S. airstrikes on sites in Syria used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard following a suspected Iranian-linked attack that killed a U.S. contractor and wounded seven other Americans in northeast Syria.https://t.co/UVQSdIU7Km pic.twitter.com/G93iWLJCzl — @amuse (@amuse) April 8, 2023

US EXPRESSES DISPLEASURE WITH SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia recently formed an alliance with Iran and the countries are opening embassies. Biden is sending armed nuclear subs.

As Biden turns allies into enemies, the US sent the CIA Director to Saudi Arabia to “express…displeasure.” The problem is Saudi Arabia said they don’t care what we think.

MSB, Prince bin Salman, said he doesn’t care. Last year, he said he doesn’t “care if Biden misunderstood things about him.” Bin Salman was referring to the abuse he took over the death of Mr. Khashoggi who was trying to overturn the monarchy in Saudi Arabia.

“Simply, I do not care,” the crown prince said in March 2022 when asked by The Atlantic whether Biden misunderstood things about him. He said it was up to Biden “to think about the interests of America.”

“We don’t have the right to lecture you in America,” he added. “The same goes the other way.”

Bitcoin reported this month that Saudi Arabia and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – after announcing cuts to oil production – responded to U.S. President Biden’s National Security Council stating that reducing production is not advisable. According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has told associates that Riyadh is no longer interested in pleasing the United States.

This was a 48-year relationship. Now Saudi Arabia is moving closer and closer to Russia. What do we do? We keep threatening them. Democrats kept escalating attacks, and OPEC+ became less cooperative.

Media reported on the surprise visit by the CIA Director:

CIA Director William Burns made an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this week to meet with intelligence counterparts.

“Director Burns traveled to Saudi Arabia where he met with intelligence counterparts and country leaders on issues of shared interest. The Director reinforced our commitment to intelligence cooperation especially in areas such as counterterrorism,” a US official told CNN.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Burns expressed frustration with Saudi officials over Riyadh’s recent rapprochement with Iran through a diplomatic deal brokered by China as well as the kingdom’s openings with Syria.

The more we try to intimidate, the more they don’t care, and the closer they get to Russia and China. The more they will look like enemies.

The world sees the US as a nation in decline, as Barack Obama and George Soros had hoped.

We have nukes; that’s it. Other than that, we have lunatics running the government into the ground.

CIA Director William Burns visited Saudi Arabia this week to express the United States' displeasure with the Crown Prince for cooperating with China and Russia to negotiate peace deals with Iran and Syria Joe Biden's proxy war is turning our allies into adversaries. pic.twitter.com/ZZ27jpqaZf — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 7, 2023

All of this was easily foreseen, and they did it anyway. Bidenistas are alienating every ally we have except the paper tigers in Europe. French President Macron is making deals with China for fuel, using the yuan as the currency. More will follow suit. Europe is no longer an empire.

Our worst enemies are within.

Mr. Burns sent a memo to Bush in 2008 which warned of civil war in Ukraine if NATO ascension talks continued. pic.twitter.com/AkRjpja5cm — Brian X- Veterans for the Constitution (@admiral747) April 7, 2023

