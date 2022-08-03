Russia: US Is Directly Involved in War with Russia

Russia on Tuesday said that the United States was directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine because U.S. spies were approving and coordinating Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian forces.

Russia’s defense ministry, headed by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy head of military intelligence, had admitted to the Telegraph newspaper that Washington coordinates HIMARS missile strikes.

US IS DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN WAR WITH RUSSIA?

“All this undeniably proves that Washington, contrary to White House and Pentagon claims, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine,” the defense ministry said.

When did Americans give the go-ahead for Biden to go to war? Did we miss the vote in Congress? Who thinks it’s wise for us to go to war with Biden at the helm and generals who think pronouns are the most important thing military can learn right now? These are the people who surrendered Afghanistan to Taliban and al-Qaida thugs. Oh, and we have no money to do this. So, who thinks this is a good idea?

U.S. President Joe Biden has said he wants Ukraine to defeat Russia and has supplied billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv. Still, U.S. officials allegedly do not want a direct confrontation between U.S. and Russian soldiers.

As long as we use the right pronouns, what else matters?

REP. WALTZ AND THE BLACK HOLE

The Pentagon and several congressmen, including Rep. Waltz, said the money and the weapons are going into a “black hole.” We have zero oversight.

Waltz also said he wants to send troops into Ukraine to provide planning and logistics. If Putin is right, that is already happening, and no one gave any of these politicians permission to do it.

Russia said the Biden administration was responsible for missile attacks on civilian targets in areas controlled by Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.

“It is the Biden administration that is directly responsible for all Kyiv-approved rocket attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in populated areas of Donbas and other regions, which have resulted in mass deaths of civilians,” the defense ministry said.

Yeah, but does Putin know his pronouns?

Putin calls it a “special military operation” aimed at preventing what he says is a Western attempt to use Ukraine to threaten Russia and at protecting Russian speakers from persecution from dangerous nationalists in Ukraine.

Putin sees the conflict as an existential battle with the West whose outcome will reshape the global political order.

It’s about the pronouns, baby.

