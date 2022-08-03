Kari Lake Poised to Win in AZ and Meghan McCain Is Furious

While the race for the Arizona GOP governor’s seat has not been called, it looks like frontrunner Kari Lake will win over RINO-pick Karrin Taylor-Robson. Both Gov. Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence pushed for Taylor-Robson.

Meghan McCain is bitter over the Trump-backed candidates winning the primaries.

“Congratulations to my home state for full making the transition to full blown MAGA/conspiracy theory/fraudster,” she wrote on Twitter hatefully. We could say a lot worse about her father.

Lake had a double-digit lead over the bland RINO Robson, but that suddenly changed. J.D. Rucker has an interesting take on it on substack. He believes they tried to steal the race. As he said, there’s no proof, so he’ll get slammed. But one must question it when someone goes into a race with such a large lead but does poorly with mail-in ballots that can be corrupted. It’s only common sense.

Rucker has already called the race. He noted that Lake is winning with in-person voting.

“Early voting and mail-in ballots were the first counted, and Robson outperformed anyone’s wildest dreams in those arenas. In the end, in-person voting won out, delivering the victory for Lake,” Rucker said.

Having worked the polls, I can say unequivocally that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud in New York. Early voting sounds like a problem, but I have no experience with it.

MORE MEGHAN MCCAIN

She was so hopeful.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
31 minutes ago

Who cares about Meghan McCain? Her Father was a scumbag who was never held accountable for his actions involving the 1967 Forrestal Fire.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
59 minutes ago

Meghan is a rich spoiled brat who has been handed everything in life. All she knows is the power and legacy of her family. She is unable to discuss any issue, other then to give childish attacks.

The crooks almost stole the primary from Lake. These are people skilled in fraud, how to execute and conceal it, and how to block legal actions. They will work to steal the election from Lake. They have Hobbs running the election, Brnovich to cover it up, both have a record in that area.

Robson is another one handed everything in life, her big daddy tried to buy her the election. From the Robson and McCain fronts, Lake is under attack by powerful political and financial forces, an 8th grader should be able to figure this out.

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Why does anyone care what the pig McStain has to say? Why give her any publicity at all. Her old man was a creep and the turd doesn’t fall far from the a$$.

Zigmont
Zigmont
1 hour ago

All of Trump’s endorsed Candidates in Az, seemed to have won handily, and yet strangely Kari is “too close to call”?

