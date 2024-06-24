After the Ukrainian missile attack in Sevastopol, at least five terrorists attacked two Russian towns. They are dead. In a statement on its official Telegram channel on Monday, the Investigative Committee said the attackers are believed to have belonged to an organized group. Criminal investigations have been launched under the articles for terrorism and the unlawful possession of firearms, it added. The Kremlin suspects the terrorists were tied to the missile attack in Crimea.

Russia warns the U.S. to brace for retaliation after the Kremlin blamed Washington for the missile attack that killed four people, including children, in Crimea.

The Kremlin spokesman called the attack “barbaric.”

The U.S. supplied the long-range missile that was responsible, as well as the US Air Force drone that guided the missile. We began supplying the equipment to Ukraine in March.

The Kremlin vowed retaliation against the US. “Time will tell what these will be,” said the spokesperson.”

After the Sevastopol strike, Russia accused the U.S. of “waging a hybrid war against Russia,” and of becoming “a party to the conflict.’”

Russia also told U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy the attack would “not go unpunished. Retaliatory measures will definitely follow.”

The Story Via RT

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the US ambassador in Moscow after Ukraine used American-supplied ATACMS missiles in an attack on the Crimean peninsula, resulting in civilian casualties and 150 injuries.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said Ambassador Lynne Tracy had been presented with a demarche in connection with what it called “a new bloody crime by the Kiev regime patronized and armed by Washington,” referring to the Ukrainian shelling of Sevastopol the day before.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian attack occurred around noon local time on Sunday, involving five ATACMS missiles armed with cluster munitions, which are outlawed in more than 100 countries. Officials said four rockets had been destroyed in mid-air, while a fifth was damaged by air defenses, veered off course, and detonated over Sevastopol. Local authorities say the strike killed four people, including two children, and injured more than 150, reports RT.

Ministry officials emphasized to the ambassador that the United States was “waging a hybrid war against Russia,” and that Washington has become party to the Ukraine conflict by supplying Kiev with modern weapons, including ATACMS missiles with cluster munitions. The ministry also noted that American military specialists were actively engaged in designing the flight mission for ATACMS, which means they “bear the same responsibility for this atrocity as the Kiev regime.”

Tracy was told that the US was “encouraging the pro-Nazi Ukrainian authorities to continue hostilities until the ‘last Ukrainian’” by approving strikes deep inside Russian territory; actions by Washington which “will not go unpunished,” Moscow warned.

Commenting on potential retaliation on Monday, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov recalled what he described as a “very important” statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he said Moscow could send its long-range weapons to regions where they could be used to attack countries that provide Ukraine with military support.

There has been no reaction from the US at this time.

‘You should ask my colleagues in Europe, and above all in Washington, the press secretaries, why their governments are killing Russian children. Just ask them this question,’ Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said.

OUR BORDER IS WIDE OPEN, AND WE HAVE NO IDEA WHO IS COMING IN.

