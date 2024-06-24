CHAPTER 23: Legalizing Pedophilia—The Sorensen Report

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

David Sorensen, anti–mainstream media journalist and founder of the website Stop World Control,[i] provides the most comprehensive data on the United Nations’ and World Health Organization’s criminal efforts to legalize pedophilia in a stunning report, “‘Schools must equip children to have sexual partners’—The UN agenda to normalize pedophilia.“[ii]The September 2022 Sorensen Report is an unflinching exposé of globalism’s orchestrated, coordinated effort to destroy children’s innocence worldwide in its megalomaniacal campaign for world domination. The report begins with an invitation to download and disseminate the information in order to raise public awareness of the insidious attack on children worldwide:

This evidence report reveals how the World Health Organization and United Nations are sexualizing little children in primary education worldwide, for the purpose of normalizing pedophilia. This report consists of nothing but solid evidence, with many official documents, videos, books, archives, etc. All PDF documents may be downloaded from the references section at the end of this report [or by using Archive.org][iii].

Readers are invited to share the Sorensen Report with the world:

It is critical that this report reaches as many people as possible. Please send it far and wide, using all possible means. You can, for example, copy this short letter and send it to local newspapers, schools, law enforcement, churches, hospitals, politicians, etc. You can find their contact info with a quick search on the Internet.

To whom it concerns,

The World Health Organization and the United Nations are instructing education authorities worldwide to teach babies, toddlers and young children to masturbate, use pornography, learn different sexual techniques such as oral sex, and engage in same-sex relationships. The WHO and UN instruct educators to encourage children to start with sex as young as possible, and help all children to have sexual partners. Evidence shows how this is part of a worldwide operation to normalize pedophilia. See the following report: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/children

We invite you to carefully consider this information.

Sincerely,

Your signature

I was absolutely shocked by the Sorensen Report. I read it and reread it to be sure of what I was reading, because its contents are so sexually explicit, sexually graphic, and sexually inappropriate. The report is horrific and emotionally overwhelming, but essential reading to fully understand how widespread and sinister the campaign to destroy children’s innocence actually is. After validating the report’s sources, I include excerpts here, but I highly recommend that the reader take a deep breath and read the report in its entirety.

The Sorensen Report is summarized in its opening paragraphs:

“Little children are sexual beings who must have sexual partners and begin with sex as soon as possible. For this reason, kindergartens and elementary schools must teach children to develop lust and sexual desire, learn masturbation, build same-sex relationships, use online pornography, and learn different sexual techniques such as oral sex.”

The above is a paraphrased summary of the official guidelines issued by the World Health Organization and the United Nations to educational authorities worldwide. Meanwhile, judicial organizations are issuing statements that sex between little children and adults should be legalized, while media outlets and political parties are calling for the acceptance of pedophilia as a “normal sexual orientation”.

Supporting evidence for the claims being made is provided by primary sources—the United Nations’ own documents. It is very difficult and painful reading, but necessary for people to grasp the absolute malevolence of the assault on children’s minds, their sexuality, and their developing ability to reality-test.

The 2021 publication of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), “The journey towards comprehensive sexuality education,” describes comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), discussed at length in Chapters 17 and 19, as essential information for children:

Comprehensive sexuality education is central to children and young people’s health and well-being, equipping them with the knowledge and skills they need to make healthy, informed, and responsible choices in their lives, including to prevent HIV and promote gender equality.

The first document presented in the Report is the United Nations “International Technical Guidance on Sexual Education,”[iv] the official guideline for elementary schools around the world. The actual goals of this document are described on pages 16 and 17. In its own words:

“It [CSE] aims to equip children…to develop sexual relationships.” (p. 16) “These skills can help children and young people form respectful and healthy relationships with family members, peers, friends and romantic or sexual partners.” (p. 17)

On page 71, under Key Concept 7: Sexuality and Sexual Behaviour, educators are instructed to teach little kids from the age of five about kissing, hugging, touching, and sexual behaviors. Nine-year-old children are to be taught about masturbation, sexual attraction, and sexual stimulation.

The World Health Organization document “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe” contains instruction for preschool children, kindergarten, and elementary schools:

Children between 0 and 4 years must learn about masturbation and develop an interest in their own and others’ bodies.

Children between 4 and 6 years must learn about masturbation and be encouraged to express their sexual needs and wishes.

Children between 6 and 9 years must learn about sexual intercourse, online love and self-stimulation.

Children between 9 and 12 years should have their first sexual experience and learn to use online pornography.

Sorensen includes logos of the most familiar organizations actively involved in advancing CSE. They appear under the heading “Sexualizing kids is part of UN Agenda 2030”:

The logos on the United Nations “International Technical Guidance on Sexual Education” document show that this is part of the UN’s Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

UNESCO, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

UNAIDS

UNFPA

UNICEF

UN WOMEN

World Health Organization

Education 2030

United Nations Agenda 2030 is a plan to transform every aspect of human existence on the earth by the year 2030. In their own words:

We have adopted a historic decision on a comprehensive, far-reaching and people-centered set of universal and transformative goals and targets. We commit ourselves to working tirelessly for the full implementation of this Agenda by 2030.

As we embark on this collective journey, we pledge that no one will be left behind.

These are universal goals and targets which involve the entire world, developed and developing countries alike.

The official statements from the United Nations are clear: they want the entire world to be transformed. Making sure that little children have sexual relationships, learn how to masturbate and use online pornography is part of this agenda. In the United States, the Biden administration has released statements confirming plans to implement this agenda throughout the USA as soon as possible, and no later than 2030.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an unapologetic supporter of Comprehensive Sexuality Education worldwide. The WEF’s build back better campaign must first destroy what already exists, including your children’s innocence. Echoing UNESCO’s Orwellian claims, the WEF posted the article “Comprehensive sexuality education can prevent rapes, unsafe abortions and save lives“[v] on its website on October 16, 2019.

The Sorensen Report examines the Rutgers Foundation,[vi] the Dutch equivalent of Planned Parenthood. The importance of the Rutgers Foundation to our discussion is that it is a main source of educational materials internationally, and collaborates with the United Nations and its Agenda 2030. Any nation’s commitment to Agenda 2030, including the United States, involves Rutgers Foundation materials.

On its website link About Rutgers,[vii] it self-describes as the Netherlands on Sexuality, and traces its origins back to founder Dr. Johannes Rutgers (1850–1924) and his wife, both driven by feminism, socialism, and, like Planned Parenthood, the plan to provide contraception for all—particularly poor people. From the Sorensen Report:

Contraception for all

Johannes Rutgers worked in the poorest neighbourhoods of Rotterdam and saw the distressing situations that arose because poor women in particular had no access to contraception. Therefore, from 1892, he gave free consultations on contraception in his practice.

He focused on the fight for free access to contraception and became an active member of the New Malthusian Union in 1898.

Malthusianism was an international movement based on the ideas of English pastor and economist Thomas Malthus. Malthus wrote “An essay on the principles of Population” in 1798, in which he said that population growth and food production would remain unbalanced, resulting in poverty and hunger. Sexual (total) abstinence was the only way to counter this, according to Malthus. In the Netherlands, these ideas led to the New Malthusian Union (NMB, founded in 1881). But unlike its English counterpart, the Dutch Malthusians believed that contraception was also a way to limit population growth, hence the “new” in the name New Malthusian Union.

The start of the Rutgers Foundation

Johannes Rutgers died in 1924, leaving numerous publications and a large network of expert collaborators in the field of contraception. As early as the 1930s, the NMB opened consultancies “on marriage and sex life” in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. In 1946, the union continued under the name Nederlandse Vereniging voor Seksuele Hervorming (NVSH).

The huge demand for the consultancies meant that this branch of the organisation was created [as] a separate foundation in 1969: the Rutgers Foundation (the predecessor of today’s Rutgers). Named after Doctor Johannes Rutgers. People that needed help with sexuality could attend these consultancies at so-called Rutgers houses. In 2002, these Rutgers houses became part of the municipal health authorities. The foundation itself continues—to this day—to work for people’s sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Rutgers and ‘racial improvement’

Johannes Rutgers is often mentioned together with early “eugenics” [eugenicists], people who argued that races could be improved by sterilising poor or mentally disabled people. A theory that was popular in the Netherlands from around 1900 until well into the 1950s. At the time, Johannes Rutgers also put forward the idea that it would be better for some people, such as those living in poverty, not to have children.

The Rutgers Foundation is the worldwide publisher of sexuality education materials[viii] chosen by the WHO and UN to implement their CSE agenda in twenty-seven countries around the world. Funded by Bill Gates, Planned Parenthood, and the UN, Rutgers launched its 2023 “Spring Fever” campaign aggressively pushing homosexuality in the Netherlands. A school poster teaching young children of the same sex to “do it” with each other was put up in elementary schools across the Netherlands.

Under the heading “Teaching 6-year-old children about oral sex,” The Sorensen Report provides a shocking example of what Rutgers deems appropriate sex education material for young children.

One of the children’s books recommended by Rutgers for use in elementary schools is called “What is Sex?” by Channah Zwiep. Here is a page from this book, with an excerpt [translated] below it:

“Blowjob is sex with the mouth. That is why it is called oral sex.”

“Have you ever given yourself a kiss on a soft spot of your body? Try it. How does that feel?”

“The skin of a dick or vagina is also very sensitive. Because of this, people sometimes like to touch each other there with their mouths. When someone licks or suckles a dick, this is called sucking. Of course, the same is true for a woman. If someone licks a vagina, this is called pussy eating.”

Rutgers has published a guide for training teachers how to indoctrinate little children about sex. In the guide they reference the WHO guide, “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe.” The Sorensen Report includes mention of this because it is an international program, and not to be dismissed as a localized program in Europe.

Rutgers instruction advocates sex games in elementary schools in which kids take the genitals of their classmates in their mouths, lick them, and put their fingers in the vaginas of girls. For those who insist this cannot be happening in the United States, please read Alex Newman’s article from May 9, 2023, “Girl, 6, Performed Oral Sex in Class with Teacher in Room.”[ix] From that article:

Critics say government “educators” and the sex-ed fanatics have some serious explaining to do after a 6-year-old girl at a government school in Texas was forced to perform oral sex on a boy in first-grade class. Classmates filmed the monstrous crime on April 19 [2023] even as a teacher was in the room, according to news reports.

The horrific event at South Elementary first came to the attention of parents after a video of the sex act was found on a district-issued device. From there, despite officials’ efforts to cover it up, word spread rapidly as parents and members of the community began protesting and demanding answers from officials online and outside the school….

The horror comes as the United Nations also remains under scrutiny for peddling the idea that children can and should be allowed to “consent” to sexual activity.

Sorensen explores the real motivation behind the strategic operation to sexualize little children, and presents undeniable evidence that it is part of the agenda to normalize pedophilia in every nation of the world in its push to reduce the world’s population.

This is particularly evident when we consider the publisher who was handpicked by the WHO and UN to execute this agenda in 27 nations: the Rutgers Foundation.

When the Rutgers Foundation was founded in 1969, its main purpose was to reduce population growth through sex education, abortion and contraception. In 1999, Rutgers merged with the NISSO group (Netherlands Institute for Social Sexological Research), whose goal was also to reduce birth rates by encouraging abortion, free sex, and sex education. In 2011, Rutgers merged again with the World Population Foundation, which had the same mission of reducing the world population through abortion and sex education.

The common thread in the history of Rutgers is the agenda to reduce the human population by pushing unbridled sex in society. When people are sexually perverted, they can’t form healthy families and are not as likely to produce offspring.

Rutgers always pushed for the normalization of pedophilia

Aside from the agenda to reduce the human population, Rutgers was always heavily involved in the worldwide movement to normalize pedophilia. In 1946, the Netherlands Association for Sexual Reform (NVSH) was founded, once again with the objective of reducing the human population. NVSH organized working groups on pedophilia that were supported by Labour Party Senator Dr. Edward Brongersma. This same Brongersma then became the foreman of the pedophilia acceptance movement in the 1970s….

The magazine published by Brongersma featured in its September edition of 1982 a comic [strip] that describes how a pedophile has oral sex with a young girl…. The mindset propagated through this publication is that being with a pedophile is preferable over being with the family. It is “wrong” that the predator is in prison, while the man who caught him red-handed is free.

These are the fundamental mindsets of pedophilia: that what they are doing is good, and people who are against it are bad. This mindset is also promoted in the guides of the United Nations, World Health Organization and Rutgers, albeit in more sophisticated wordings. It is nevertheless the same: promoting sex with little kids is a human right, and opposing it is a violation of human rights.

In The Netherlands, which appears to be the center for the worldwide agenda to normalize pedophilia, a political party for pedophilia was founded and was supported by the government. This “Pedo Party” distributed a 1,000-page Manual for Pedophiles that teaches adults how to rape babies and toddlers.

The Manual for Pedophiles explains such things as:

Methods of seducing children, for example by deflating the tires of their bike and then offering to fix it to gain their trust;

How to use psychological techniques to get children to consent to sex—for example by rewarding them with money or gifts;

How to stretch the rectum of babies and toddlers for anal sex;

Where to find children;

What ages are the safest (babies are safe, as they can’t speak yet; 3–4 year olds are dangerous, as they can’t keep secrets);

How to use forensic techniques to hide your DNA, so the police can’t track you.

Here are a few quotes from this handbook:

“The pedagogy of secrecy is about educating the child on how to keep secrets. We accomplish this by using special pedagogical methods based on a combination of child psychology and real-life experiences of professional pedophiles.”

“You need to learn a lot about evidence and forensics so that you make it as difficult as possible for the police to arrest you. These three important tips ensure that all DNA traces are removed after sexual activity with the child…. It may sound like hassle, but many pedophiles have been sent to jail because they were too lazy to perform these three simple tasks. If they had done so, the police would have no evidence and they would have their freedom.”

David Sorensen summarizes:

It’s beyond alarming that this explicit pedophile organization was handpicked by the WHO and UN to execute their agenda for the sexualization of little children all around the world.

Legalizing pedophilia is globalism’s nuclear weapon that will vaporize every boundary of a child’s selfness, collapse the child’s developing identities, and, finally, destroy the child’s ability to reality-test—the primary requirement for living in the world of objective reality. The child’s entire sense of self disappears. This monstrous abuse of power is reflected in the linguistic demand for plural pronouns, which I discuss in the next chapter.

