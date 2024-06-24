The Plan to Get Around the Constitution in FL Docs Case

Judge Aileen Cannon is presiding over Donald Trump’s documents case in Florida and is now considering whether or not Jack Smith was appointed illegally. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed him special counsel without getting Senate approval. Mark Levin, a constitutional attorney, stated that Garland had no constitutional right to do this.

Levin addressed it on his Fox News show last night. He said the Left hates the Constitution, and they hate America. They want to destroy the Constitution.

Levin said they had eviscerated the commerce clause, attacked the electoral college, election laws, and the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, and 10th amendments. They ignore the 25th because it applies to Joe Biden. They are not supporting democracy.

In the case of Jack Smith’s appointment, they are violating Article 2, Section 2, Clause 2 of the Constitution. The purpose of this is to separate powers to avoid dictatorship and tyranny. Constitutionalists look and ask what the Constitution says, and the Left looks at it and asks, how can we get around it?

Professor Eliason, a New York Times and WaPo columnist and former federal prosecutor figured out what the DOJ can do if Judge Aileen Cannon finds Jack Smith was appointed illegally. He added that she probably won’t do it because they can get around it.

He outlined four steps to do exactly that:

“If Judge Cannon dismisses the indictment because she finds Smith was unlawfully appointed, here’s what DOJ should do:

Don’t appeal; Have US Atty in FL refile the same charges in a new case – it would be very easy and fast; case gets reassigned – hopefully to a new judge; Smith’s prosecution team are designated as Special AUSA’s in FL to continue prosecuting the case.”

4) Smith’s prosecution team are designated as Special AUSA’s in FL to continue prosecuting the case. I can’t see any reason this wouldn’t work – it’s faster than an appeal and gives them a chance of drawing a new judge without having to argue for removing Cannon. 2/ — Randall Eliason (@RDEliason) June 22, 2024

