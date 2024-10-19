Clinton operative Franklin Foer of the Russiagate and the Alfa Bank hoax is at fake news outlet The Atlantic trying to destroy Elon Musk with a story of his own invention.

Elon is getting the Donald Trump treatment.

Franklin Foer wrote and posted the Alfa Bank story on October 31, 2016, published by the hard-left magazine Slate. Foer said there was a secret server in Trump Tower that was connected to Russia. It was used by Hillary Clinton and her campaign a week before the election to damage Donald Trump.

I just reported: Donald Trump has a secret server…it connects to Moscow. https://t.co/lVgvKdYpbx — Franklin Foer (@FranklinFoer) October 31, 2016

Hillary played dumb and tweeted as one who was just informed about this shocking – if it were true but it wasn’t – revelation.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

Fusion co-founder Glenn Simpson and Foer were both featured speakers at an elite Washington, D.C. journalism conference three weeks before the story went up. Foer became an editor at The Atlantic.

The Clinton campaign immediately used Foer’s hit piece, which was reportedly produced by their own opposition research firm, to accuse Trump of being too close to Russia.

The Atlantic, Fusion, and Slate are communist-leaning operations. Foer dragged out the story for at least four years, claiming Russiagate wasn’t a hoax.

Hans Mahncke noted his role in the Russiagate hoax. He was also an agent of disinformation there.

Foer is a hardcore leftist inventing stories out of whole cloth. From the Atlantic:

In Elon Musk’s vision of human history, Donald Trump is the singularity. If Musk can propel Trump back to the White House, it will mark the moment that his own superintelligence merges with the most powerful apparatus on the planet, the American government—not to mention the business opportunity of the century.

Many other titans of Silicon Valley have tethered themselves to Trump. But Musk is the one poised to live out the ultimate techno-authoritarian fantasy. With his influence, he stands to capture the state, not just to enrich himself. His entanglement with Trump will be an Ayn Rand novel sprung to life, because Trump has explicitly invited Musk into the government to play the role of the master engineer, who redesigns the American state—and therefore American life—in his own image.

The people with visions of techno-authoritarianism are the US and EU globalists.

You can read about Foer’s role in the Russiagate hoax in Swiftboating America. https://t.co/O5haeuH5Y9 pic.twitter.com/mN3w0LyBxA — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 19, 2024