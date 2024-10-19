Tren de Aragua Migrant Gangkids Get Away With Armed Robbery

A brutal crew of child Tren de Aragua migrant gangbangers at a city-funded Manhattan shelter are pulling off armed robberies in Times Square.

They’re getting away with it.

Nearly two dozen young migrant thugs, some as young as 11 years old, are part of the dangerous fake asylum-seekers. Democrats want to give citizenship to.

They have gone from purse snatchings to gunpoint heists. They rob New Yorkers and tourists.

That information comes from a top NYPD official told The Post.

Because the gangs recruit young people, they don’t go to prison.

Detective Bureau Assistant Chief Jason Savino said they stay out of jail because of their ages and the Empire State’s lenient criminal justice laws. Detective Bureau Assistant Chief Jason Savino provided the information to the Post.

“You have individuals that are brazen,” Savino said. “We know they have access to guns, evident by the fact that they’ve done gunpoint robberies. And they’ve been brazen enough to showcase pistols in and around their social media.

“This is the first formulated group that we found where this group of about 20 individuals that, in pack format, hang out every day, they post on social media, they boast about their crew,” the chief said. “You see little pockets in and around Times Square and in and around the shelters.

“But as far as a true threshold, it’s been limited to shelters.”

They call themselves “Los Diablos de la 42,” the “Little Devils of 42nd Street.”

No comment from Martha Raddatz.