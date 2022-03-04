Russians Respond to Graham Calling for Putin’s Murder, So, He Doubles Down

For two days, Hannity has been suggesting special ops kill Russian President Putin, not giving enough thought as to what happens after the assassination. Lindsey Graham was on Hannity’s show last night and called for Putin’s comrades to assassinate him. That won’t happen. Russia has responded and despite a lot of negative feedback, Graham doubled down this morning.

“How does this end?” he asked. “Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate. Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg [Hitler’s would-be assassin] in the Russian military?”

“The only way this ends, my friend, is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” he continued. “You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.”

Then he tweeted it out.

The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Russians Respond

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov responded to Graham’s call as a “Russiaphobic fit”. He said it’s hard to find words.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that “in such a situation it is very difficult to find words” to respond to United States Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham’s call for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Unfortunately, indeed, in such an extremely tense atmosphere, and even more so in countries such as the US, there is a hysterical, outrageous escalation of a Russophobic fit, I would say,” he told reporters.

In another translation at Interfax, Peskov is quoted as saying, “Of course, these days not everyone can keep a sound mind,” Peskov said. “Unfortunately, many people go mad.”

Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov dismissed those comments as “irresponsible and unprofessional” and a “call for terrorism.”

As an aside, I don’t believe in censoring any of these press secretaries. We need to know what they’re saying.

GRAHAM GOT A LOT OF NEGATIVE FEEDBACK FROM RIGHT AND LEFT

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that “This is an exceptionally bad idea. Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state.”

Ilhan Omar retweeted his Brutus comment and headlined it, “Seriously, wtf?”.

LINDSEY GRAHAM DOUBLES DOWN

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday defended calling for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, saying it would be the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” Graham doubled down after a lot of negative backlash, saying he hopes someone in Russia will understand that Putin is “destroying Russia and you need to take this guy out by any means possible.

Related