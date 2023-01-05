Russians Send a Warship Armed with Hypersonic Missiles to the Atlantic, Mediterranean

The Russian navy frigate ‘Admiral Gorshkov’ is the first warship carrying Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to begin routine combat service, reports RT.

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the ceremony on Wednesday, stating that the Zircon missile was a “unique weapon” and that “no other country has anything comparable.”

“I am sure that such a powerful armament will allow us to defend Russia from potential foreign threats steadfastly. It will help maintain our country’s national interests,” Putin stated.

That’s a message to the EU and US.

According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the frigate will conduct “a voyage in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea.”

“A ship fitted with Zircons is capable of carrying out high-precision and powerful strikes on the enemy at sea and on land,” Shoigu said. “The unique feature of Zircon hypersonic missiles is their guaranteed ability to bypass any existing or prospective air defense systems.”

Shoigu added that the missiles have a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

