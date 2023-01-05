Mike Pence Tells All Republicans to Vote for His Friend Kevin McCarthy

Mike Pence weighed in on the Kevin McCarthy fight for the Speakership. He urges every Republican to support his buddy Kevin. He claims McCarthy led the takeback of the House.

Apparently, he knows “Speaker McCarthy will lead the House to begin a great American comeback!”

We’d like to know how he knows that since he hasn’t led any great comebacks during his decades in the swamp.

Why does Pence even bother to weigh in? No one cares what he thinks. All they need now is for the Cheneys and Bushs to tell us to vote for McCarthy. Is Paul Ryan available to endorse McCarthy? Calling all swamp creatures to endorse Kevin.

Urging Every Republican in @HouseGOP to support my friend, Kevin McCarthy as the next Speaker of the House. @GOPLeader‘s Leadership & Vision led to The New Republican Majority & I know Speaker McCarthy will lead the House to begin a Great American Comeback!🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 4, 2023

