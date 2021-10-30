Rutgers Prof Says Take “Spiritually Bankrupt” “Motherf-ers” [Whites] Out

















Rutgers professor and pro-critical race theory agitator Brittney Cooper gave an interview on The Root during which she proved she was a racist. It isn’t surprising since Critical Race Theory is racist.

“I think that white people are committed to being villains in the aggregate,” ‘educator’ Brittney Cooper said.

She is a professor of women’s and gender studies and Africana studies at Rutgers University, according to the New York Post.

“You know, their thinking is so murky and spiritually bankrupt about power that they … they fear this really existentially letting go of power because they cannot imagine another way to be,” she said of white people, according to the Post.

“The thing I want to say to you is we got to take these motherf***ers out,” Cooper said, before quickly adding that she “doesn’t believe in a project of violence.”

Cooper claimed that many white people today are “suffering,” which, to Cooper, is a good thing, because “they kind of deserve it.”

“White people’s birth rates are going down … because they literally cannot afford to put their children, newer generations, into the middle class … It’s super perverse, and also they kind of deserve it,” she said, according to the Post.

Cooper believes victory for her racial justice movement is close at hand because kids are starting to truly understand the core tenets of critical race theory.

“Kids actually can grasp critical race theory because the issue that the right has, is that critical race theory is just the proper teaching of American history,” she said.

Oh, really, teaching people to hate others according to the color of their skin is “the proper teaching of American history?”

She seems nice.

Watch the Affirmative Action Babe [Didn’t anyone mention that a black president was elected twice?]:

