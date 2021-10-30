Thousands of NYFD & NYPD Rally in NYC Against NYC Vax Mandates

Thousands of New York City firefighters gathered on Thursday outside Gracie Mansion to send communist Mayor Bill de Blasio a message. They might as well whistle in the wind. These leftists don’t care what the people think. They are heartless totalitarians.
De Blasio recently imposed a vaccine mandate on all city workers, allegedly for safety, but it’s actually for control.
One of the speakers said they are “not anti-vaccine, just anti-mandate.” The deadline to get vaxxed was at 5 pm today. The unions are telling the membership to resist. They NYPD has filed a lawsuit.
A New York Times reporter posted the stats of vaxxed:
Who’s getting vaxxed & who isn’t as NYC worker deadline looms:
~5% of NYPD got vaxxed yesterday.
~3% of firefighters.
~0% of Sanitation.
— Andy Newman (@andylocal) October 29, 2021
New studies show that the vaccinated spread Delta slightly more than unvaccinated.
THE RALLY
NYC Nazi-Mandate First Shot Deadline 10-29-2021.
If Not, Immediately Placed On Unpaid Leave.
Firefighters Union Chief 👇 pic.twitter.com/l8AQmpKV8V
— 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) October 29, 2021
WATCH: NYC vaccine mandate hits – Firefighters union warns of ‘catastrophe’ pic.twitter.com/7O4Todi2gh
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 29, 2021
