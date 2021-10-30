Thousands of NYFD & NYPD Rally in NYC Against NYC Vax Mandates

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Thousands of New York City firefighters gathered on Thursday outside Gracie Mansion to send communist Mayor Bill de Blasio a message. They might as well whistle in the wind. These leftists don’t care what the people think. They are heartless totalitarians.

De Blasio recently imposed a vaccine mandate on all city workers, allegedly for safety, but it’s actually for control.

One of the speakers said they are “not anti-vaccine, just anti-mandate.” The deadline to get vaxxed was at 5 pm today. The unions are telling the membership to resist. They NYPD has filed a lawsuit.

A New York Times reporter posted the stats of vaxxed:

New studies show that the vaccinated spread Delta slightly more than unvaccinated.
THE RALLY


2 COMMENTS

  2. Florida says come on down and some poleece are taking up the offer!
    Enjoy the every man for himself law of the jungle utopias blue city comrades.
    There are no blue states, just abominations against nature called cities.
    Commies?
    Worthless, feckless, clueless, happy in a hive of soft weak lame conformity while some who are more equal (apparatchiks, nomenklatura) enjoy a high standard of living.

