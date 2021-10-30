Thousands of NYFD & NYPD Rally in NYC Against NYC Vax Mandates

















Thousands of New York City firefighters gathered on Thursday outside Gracie Mansion to send communist Mayor Bill de Blasio a message. They might as well whistle in the wind. These leftists don’t care what the people think. They are heartless totalitarians.

De Blasio recently imposed a vaccine mandate on all city workers, allegedly for safety, but it’s actually for control.

One of the speakers said they are “not anti-vaccine, just anti-mandate.” The deadline to get vaxxed was at 5 pm today. The unions are telling the membership to resist. They NYPD has filed a lawsuit.

A New York Times reporter posted the stats of vaxxed:

Who’s getting vaxxed & who isn’t as NYC worker deadline looms:

~5% of NYPD got vaxxed yesterday.

~3% of firefighters.

~0% of Sanitation. #s from @NYCMayorsOffice pic.twitter.com/UbBMH0gE7E — Andy Newman (@andylocal) October 29, 2021

New studies show that the vaccinated spread Delta slightly more than unvaccinated.

THE RALLY

NYC Nazi-Mandate First Shot Deadline 10-29-2021.

If Not, Immediately Placed On Unpaid Leave. Firefighters Union Chief 👇 pic.twitter.com/l8AQmpKV8V — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) October 29, 2021

WATCH: NYC vaccine mandate hits – Firefighters union warns of ‘catastrophe’ pic.twitter.com/7O4Todi2gh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 29, 2021

Related















