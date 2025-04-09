Ryan Routh Contacted Ukraine Military for a Missile to Blow Up Trump’s Plane

According to court documents, Ryan Routh, a would-be Donald Trump assassin, tried to secure an anti-aircraft missile or Stinger missile or rocket-propelled grenade to blow President Trump’s plane out of the air.

Last August, we heard numerous concerns about a potential attack on his aircraft.

Routh tried to contact or did contact the Ukrainian military to obtain the weapon. Routh had spent a lot of time in Ukraine and had connections there. He didn’t get the weapon insofar as we know.

There is also the question of Routh’s alleged 18 cell phones.

If Routh did contact the Ukrainian military, why didn’t Ukrainian officials tell us, or did they?

BREAKING: We now know—and this is the biggest bombshell—that Ryan Routh attempted to contact the Ukrainian military to obtain an anti-aircraft missile to blow up President Trump’s airplane during the campaign pic.twitter.com/qsDxfvv5bc — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 8, 2025

Would-be Trump ender Ryan Routh tried buying a “rocket propelled grenade” from “an associate Routh believed to be a Ukrainian with access to military.” Routh said, “I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected” as he wouldn’t be “good for Ukraine.” Who was Routh’s contact? pic.twitter.com/lOu4y38aKm — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 8, 2025

Ryan Routh, the man who tried to kiII Trump before the election, is deeply connected to Ukraine’s military. They completely buried this. pic.twitter.com/8BSZ2G8ra4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 3, 2025

