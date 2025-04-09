Ryan Routh Contacted Ukraine Military for a Missile to Blow Up Trump’s Plane

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

West Palm Beach, United States – November 13, 2022: Boeing 757-200 airplane of Donald Trump at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in the United States.

According to court documents, Ryan Routh, a would-be Donald Trump assassin,  tried to secure an anti-aircraft missile or Stinger missile or rocket-propelled grenade to blow President Trump’s plane out of the air.

Last August, we heard numerous concerns about a potential attack on his aircraft.

Routh tried to contact or did contact the Ukrainian military to obtain the weapon. Routh had spent a lot of time in Ukraine and had connections there. He didn’t get the weapon insofar as we know.

There is also the question of Routh’s alleged 18 cell phones.

If Routh did contact the Ukrainian military, why didn’t Ukrainian officials tell us, or did they?


