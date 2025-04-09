Judge Could Release Terror-Tied Khalil Tomorrow

On Friday, Immigration Judge Jamee Comans gave the government 24 hours to provide evidence showing that Mahmoud Khalil should be expelled for his role in Columbia campus protests against Israel. If the government doesn’t fulfill her request, she will release him.

At Tuesday’s hearing, an attorney for Khalil, Marc Van Der Hout, said he had “not received a single document” in response to his request for “evidence and assertions” in the case. “We cannot plead until we know what the specific allegations are,” Van Der Hout said.

“I’m like you Mr. Van Der Hout, I’d like to see the evidence,” the judge replied.

Khalil was a member of Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), which led and organized the campus protests. He was their negotiator.

The NY Times reported that the group endorsed violence, including Hamas’ 10/7 attack on Israel:

“We support liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance,” the group, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, said in its statement.

CUAD held a teach-in led by Hamas supporters from Samidoun. They have praised and held memorials for Yahya Sinwar, the now-deceased mastermind of the 10/7 attack.

The group is pro-terrorism, pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, and anti-America as well. They want to take down Western civilization.

Douglas Murray eloquently breaks down the absurdity of anyone defending Mahmoud Khalil. pic.twitter.com/loqNf8Dy7i — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025

Mahmoud Khalil repeatedly negotiated with the university on behalf of CUAD and was seen as the group’s leader.

SUSPECTED FOREIGN NATIONAL ALERT

Mahmoud Khalil, allegedly from Syria, is a grad student at Columbia. Khalil appeared to be the lead negotiator for the Barnard College library occupation yesterday. He took the same role at the Columbia encampment & was suspended. pic.twitter.com/sMQ5aw7kZd — Canary Mission (@canarymission) March 6, 2025

After he graduated, he was involved in the library takeover at Barnard.

Here is clear proof of Mahmoud Khalil’s involvement in a violent building takeover, during which property was damaged, a janitor was taken hostage, and a guard was hospitalized.

He was there as a leader when these pro-Hamas pamphlets were handed out.

Happening now: protesters @BarnardCollege are handing out pamphlets written by the Hamas Media Office justifying October 7th. This is terrorist support in its rawest and most obvious form. pic.twitter.com/1t2V9HDNvw — Elisha (Lishi) Baker (@LishiBaker) March 5, 2025

Khalil is most definitely a leader of CUAD. He violated the rules surrounding Green Card holders and appears to have zero right to be here.

The judge will get to decide, not the President elected by the people.

