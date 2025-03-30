S. Africa Court Rules ‘Kill the Boer’ Is Not Hate Speech, No Appeals

The S. African Constitutional Court has declared that the song Kill the Boer is not hate speech. The song is continuously sung and chanted by Julius Malema a communist leader in South Africa.

It is his followers who have been accused of pillaging, raping and murdering white farmers and their families.

The court has not only found it’s not hate speech. They won’t allow any appeals because they said there’s no chance of success.

The court determined its free speech and they have every right to sing it.

The AfriForum wanted to appeal and said that it is being used to stir up the masses against the white farmers.

This is the song:

The cowards are scared

shoot shoot

the cowards are scared

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

oh mother

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

these dogs are raping

shoot shoot

these dogs are raping

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

the cowards are scared

shoot shoot

It labels white people as “dogs and rapists” with a call to shoot them. It must be noted that there is tremendous racial tension in the country.

South Africa is going to end up like Rwanda. As long as Julius Malema and the other communist rulers are allowed to continue as they are, there is really no hope.

The Court claims the song is about a political system – apartheid. The system was abandoned 30 years ago.

President Trump has cut off all military aid to South Africa. I’m not sure why we were giving them military aid to begin with.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email