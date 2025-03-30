Some Trump Advisers Suggested Dismissing Waltz

According to two Politico sources, Vice President JD Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles, and top personnel official Sergio Gor gently offered President Donald Trump some advice in a private meeting on Wednesday. They suggested they fire National Security Adviser Mike Waltz over the Signal Chat blunder.

The President reportedly agreed that Waltz “messed up” but decided not to fire him.

“Like hell he’d give the liberal media and pearl-clutching Democrats a win,” Politico wrote on Friday, citing one insider as saying the administration “don’t want to give the press a scalp.”

The media mostly wants to see him fire Sec. Hegseth, who isn’t at fault.

Trump emphasized that no classified information was compromised and praised the military operation as “unbelievably successful.”

“I don’t fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts,” Trump told NBC News in an interview Saturday. He said he still has confidence in Waltz and Hegseth.

By the way, the Yemen attack they were discussing was highly successful. Biden made superficial efforts.

Vance’s office declined to comment. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that “President Trump continues to have the utmost confidence in his national security team, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.”

Politico is a far-left rag and a Democrat party mouthpiece, but this could be true.

Meanwhile, the media wants the entire Cabinet fired if you go by their nonstop attacks. Biden fired no one, not even the fools of the Afghanistan surrender.

