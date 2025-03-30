Taliban Is Fishing for More Money from the USA

The Taliban, a terrorist organization tied to al Qaeda and other terror groups, wants a new chapter with the United States. President Trump offered to unfreeze Taliban funds if the Taliban returned billions in hardware.

The Taliban ruler wants the money unfrozen without conditions. He claims our equipment is Taliban assets and the frozen money belongs to the Taliban.

The Taliban will not return the hardware, and the US must sit down and negotiate. There can be no preconditions.

In other words, they want to know how much they can soak out of the USA.

The Taliban refuses to address the erasure of women in the country. The ruler says it must come much later.

He’s trying to lure us in with the potential of mining minerals.

Watch:

