Taliban Is Fishing for More Money from the USA

By
M Dowling
-
1
13

The Taliban, a terrorist organization tied to al Qaeda and other terror groups, wants a new chapter with the United States. President Trump offered to unfreeze Taliban funds if the Taliban returned billions in hardware.

The Taliban ruler wants the money unfrozen without conditions. He claims our equipment is Taliban assets and the frozen money belongs to the Taliban.

Taliban parading $7 billion in hardware left behind by the Democrat regime when they surrendered the country and the women and children to terrorists.

The Taliban will not return the hardware, and the US must sit down and negotiate. There can be no preconditions.

In other words, they want to know how much they can soak out of the USA.

The condition of the Afghanistan women. Nancy Pelosi wanted us to go to war in Afghanistan to save the women and children. Where is she now?

The Taliban refuses to address the erasure of women in the country. The ruler says it must come much later.

He’s trying to lure us in with the potential of mining minerals.

Watch:

