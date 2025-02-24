Under 50% of Fed Workers Have Come Back to the Office

In December last year, Sen. Joni Ernst tweeted, “On its way out the door, the Biden admin is locking in telework for 42,000 @SocialSecurity bureaucrats until AFTER President Trump leaves office! Unacceptable!”

It wasn’t only Social Security bureaucrats; it’s across the board.

President Trump was vilified for ordering people back to work or be fired. The union fought the order. As it happens, under 50% have returned to the office. They had a month to return.

Small Business Administrator, Kelly Loeffler shows video of Federal Employees desks with nobody working and no work on the desk. She says they will be required to come back into in-person work. pic.twitter.com/bBTQ2cuYA4 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 23, 2025

As leader of the DOGE, Elon Musk said any workers who have not returned to the office will be placed on leave.

Musk posted a message on X to exemplify the seriousness of the order.

“Those who ignored President Trump’s executive order to return to work have now received over a month’s warning,” Musk wrote.

“Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave.”

Musk was replying to a post from Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who said no government agencies occupied half of their workspaces.

Those who ignored President Trump’s executive order to return to work have now received over a month’s warning. Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave. https://t.co/7XRj6W21eX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

Last month, President Trump warned federal employees that they must return to prepandemic norms and return to their offices “or be terminated.”

Biden, or was it Obama, knew the employees weren’t doing their work, and Biden pushed for more of it to continue until after Trump left office. The administration did everything they could to sabotage the new administration.

The Administration Knew How Bad Telework Was in 2022

In June 2022, Patrick Hauf said that in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, a quarter of employees at the federal government’s top health agency failed to even check their emails as they worked remotely, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

About 25% of HHS employees didn’t even log in to get email, work files, video conference calls, and more.

Then-HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison commissioned the report. The documents were leaked by a whistleblower to the Functional Government Initiative and reviewed by the Free Beacon.

Biden was looking for ways to make telework permanent without checking to see if it was working. He was simply doing what his union donors wanted.

When they started to come back to work, only 10% showed up.

When Biden pushed for permanent telework policies, the Office of Management and Budget implemented new guidance: “Every effort will be made to maximize the use of remote work during widespread community transmission.”

There is more at Free Beacon.

Fake Republican Lisa Murkowski feels differently.

If Elon Musk truly wants to understand what federal workers accomplished over the past week, he should get to know each department and agency, and learn about the jobs he's trying to cut. Our public servants work hard to ensure that our national security is protected; that… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) February 23, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email