Newsom Wants $40 B for Recovery After Looking for $50B to Sue Trump

Recently, Newsom’s legislature asked for $50 billion to stop Trump’s immigration agenda. President Trump wants legal immigration, and Newsom doesn’t. However, Newsom also wants Trump’s administration to fork over $40 billion for recovery without fixing the water and forestry problems.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking Congress to approve an additional $39.7 billion in aid to help Los Angeles recover from the catastrophic damage wreaked by the January firestorm.

The disaster will happen again because California’s leadership will not change its extreme environmental policies that allowed this to happen.

In fact, equally absurd is the fact that Mayor Bass, who went to Ghana despite warnings of high winds and a severe drought, suspended the Fire Chief and blamed her for not telling her what was already being reported on the news.

Bass is blaming the Fire Chief for something she should have been on top of. Maybe the Chief didn’t do her job either. We can’t say, but Bass sure didn’t.

California fires occur annually and are especially bad due to poor forest and water management. Does she know she is in charge?

The Fire Chief is the fall guy for administrators who don’t know their job responsibilities.

Newsom sent a letter Friday asking Congress for their support to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), the House Appropriations Committee chair, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the lead Democrat on that committee.

He is trying to circumvent the President.

“Los Angeles is one of the most economically productive places on the globe, but it can only rebound and flourish with support from the federal government as it recovers from this unprecedented disaster,” Newsom wrote.

California is deeply in debt.

