Sainted Marie Yovanovitch didn’t tell the whole truth

For those who watched the Senate trial, you know that disgruntled employee Marie Yovanovitch, a former Ukraine ambassador, besmirched the President’s reputation for hours and she feigned knowing nothing much about Burisma or Hunter Biden.

She did not tell the entire truth, and knew a lot more than she said.

Both reporter John Solomon and Congressman Lee Zeldin were on with Laura Ingraham to discuss the new findings.

JOHN SOLOMON’S FINDINGS

During President Trump’s impeachment, former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testified to Congress that she knew little beyond an initial briefing and “press reports” about Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas firm that had hired Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and was dogged by a corruption investigation, Solomon wrote.

“It just wasn’t a big deal,” she declared under oath on Oct. 11, 2019.

But newly unearthed State Department memos obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show Yovanovitch’s embassy in Kiev, including the ambassador herself, was engaged in several discussions and meetings about Burisma as the gas firm scrambled during the 2016 election and transition to settle a long-running corruption investigation and polish its image before President Trump took office.

She was warned by her top deputy in September, 2016 that Burisma hired a U.S. firm – deeply tied to Democrats – to “rehabilitate the reputation” of the corrupt gas firm. She even met with one of their reps in 2016. There were calls, 160 pages of emails, and hand-delivered letters.

For something she claimed wasn’t a big focus in 2016, that sure is a lot of correspondence.

Watch: