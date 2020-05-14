Whitmer goes after a 77-year-old barber, tells residents her orders are not “optional”

On Tuesday afternoon, Michigan Governor Whitmer responded to the Shiawassee County judge who rejected a temporary restraining order against a 77-year-old barber, Karl Manke. He re-opened his shop against Whitmer’s orders. Police cited him for crimes and she took his license away.

Despotic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is making criminals out of hard-working business owners and ordinary citizens.

When presented with the temporary restraining order, Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart refused to sign the order. Rather than that, he scheduled a hearing so Mr. Manke can have a voice. To boot, Brian BeGole, the Sheriff of Shiawassee County said that he will no longer enforce the Governor’s current executive order.

“With limited resources, staffing and facilities, our priority focus will be on enforcing duly passed laws for the protection of Shiawassee County citizens,” BeGole wrote in a public letter.

“I have decided, within my authority, that our office cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts towards enforcement of the Governor Whitmer’s executive orders.”

Nazi Whitmer Responds

None of this sat well with the Whitmer.

Being tyrannical and overwhelmed with her new powers, Whitmer said, “These executive orders are not a suggestion. They’re not optional. They’re not helpful hints.”

In response, Mr. Manke said, “I’ve never seen this type of oppression by a government, ever, not even in the ’60s. The government is not my parent. Never has been. I have other ways of being able to substantiate an income, but it’s all gone.”

Watch as Whitmer falsely claims sympathy for people like Mr. Manke and then plays the dictator with her sweet little voice:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “These executive orders are not a suggestion. They’re not optional. They’re not helpful hints.” pic.twitter.com/ImffRfwPyb — The Hill (@thehill) May 11, 2020

UPDATE ON TYRANNY

This is a quick update from Daybreak Insider.

Washington State is demanding that restaurants log names and addresses and contact numbers of all dine-in customers so they can track them. If they don’t, they must shut down.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court stepped in and stopped the governor’s extension of stay at home orders.

California is nuts. The LA mayor isn’t going to open for at least three months as people suffer from not working. One example, over the past week, San Mateo has averaged 25 new cases, 1.3 new deaths per day. Santa Clara California has averaged 16 new cases, 0.9 new deaths per day (with two-and-a-half times the population). San Mateo is easing its stay-at-home order, but Santa Clara is not.

Los Angeles Pastor Matthew Barnett responded to three more months of lockdown in LA: “I can’t believe this!!!! Nooooo!!!! So much need, so much loss, so much addiction! How can we possibly take care of more need? In tears!!!”

Though food was plentiful when this began, we could soon see famines, the WSJ warns.

OPINION

All the pieces are in place for tyrants to rule. The demographics have made it extremely difficult for Republicans to win the presidency. By that, I mean, the foreigners pouring into red or once-red states are needy and many come for the Democrat freebies. They vote Democrat. That’s what is going on in Texas, Florida, and other states. They support open borders and unfettered entitlements – socialism of course.

They are tricked into thinking Republicans hate anyone who isn’t white.

The hard left has control of entertainment, the colleges, and the media, especially the media. The left doesn’t care if small businesses go under since they are the backbone of capitalism. They want us all dependent on them to control us. That is what single-payer healthcare and the Green New Deal are really all about.

Now, they are taking advantage of a virus to get us used to obeying them. They are putting a nail in the coffin of the Constitution. They are keeping businesses shut longer than they have to with 36 million Americans unemployed.

The hard left even silenced opposition on social media.

Next time a Democrat is in control of the government, it’s over. They will flood the country with foreigners who will vote Democrat. Once we lose, say Texas, no Republican will ever win the presidency again. If you elect Biden in November, remember you are voting for George Soros and all he stands for.