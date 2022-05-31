Salesforce Calls for Employees to Cancel the NRA

Project Veritas has published an internal e-mail from cloud-based software giant, Salesforce, which shows one of its Senior Directors lobbying for employees to cancel the company’s contract with the National Rifle Association.

Senior Director Ray Shipley sent an internal Salesforce email appealing to company staff to “stop this cycle of unimaginable violence”. His solution is to end “our customer relationship with the National Rifle Association.”

He requested employees to sign a petition in support. That was followed by SFGATE running an article titled, “Thousands of workers at Salesforce, San Francisco’s biggest employer, demand company stop working with NRA.”

Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe says they have a history of partisan cancellations and have de-platformed Project Veritas.

BREAKING: Internal @Salesforce E-Mail Reveals Senior Director Leading Campaign to "End Customer Relationship" with @NRA "What can we do to stop this cycle of unimaginable violence?"

