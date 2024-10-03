Samantha Power’s in Ukraine Asking What More We Can do

Samantha Power wants to do more for Ukraine as an entire generation of Ukrainians are dying. Perhaps Ukrainians support this. We don’t know. They don’t have elections in Ukraine, and opponents are imprisoned.

Voice of America said that United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power presented books for a local school in Kyiv, Ukraine, during the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine is said to be a corrupt dictatorship, but she believes they are fighting for freedom in the world.

Why I am in Ukraine this week: pic.twitter.com/945GIOMO2W — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) October 2, 2024