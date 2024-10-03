1.7 Million Potential National Security Threats Crossed Our Border

Border Czarina Kamala Harris has allowed at least 1.7 million potential national security threats to cross our border. I don’t have to remind people that it only took 19 to cause 9/11.

They are now potentially in your community. I should also note here that most people crossing are men, and some are tied to the UN.

The Department of Homeland Security has kept much of this secret. We were left to rely on the border patrol telling us off the record what was happening. We now know for certain that we are in danger.

Who would’ve guessed open borders with no vetting are a bad idea?

Despite the Biden-Harris administration’s attempt to cover up the national security nightmare created by the open southwest border, the committee’s and subcommittees’ oversight has revealed significant policy failures that make our country vulnerable to people and countries that hope to do us harm.

The report gave several examples. Border Patrol has encountered more than 1.7 million special interest aliens. That means aliens from 26 countries that pose the greatest national security and counterintelligence threats to the United States.

They include Afghanistan, Cuba, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Syria, Turkey, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tunisia, China, North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritania, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Venezuela.

DHS admitted to the committee that being a national of a special interest country did not affect their admissibility into the United States. In addition to releasing these aliens into the country, the Biden-Harris administration knew they were on the terror watchlist at the time of their release.

There were others that they found out had potential terrorist ties after they were released.

There can be no doubt that the surge of illegal aliens into the country during the Biden-Harris administration has weakened our national security and made our communities more vulnerable to those who seek to do us harm.

This is not to say we don’t have terrorists coming from other countries like Mexico or Europe. Europe has taken in terrorists.

What kind of morons would do this? Morons who hate us, I believe. If you hate Trump, please hold your nose and vote for him. Our choice is definite destruction or hope.

