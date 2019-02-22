Same People Who Destroyed Roseanne Had Smollet Back on Set Today

Smollet has been making a million dollars a year on his show and allegedly committed his crime because he was unhappy with his salary. One must wonder how he thought this would help him get a salary boost and why a million isn’t enough.

Smollet was back on the set of ‘Empire’ this afternoon, but they are allegedly considering suspending him. The same suits — ABC/Disney — who didn’t give it a second thought when they destroyed Roseanne’s career aren’t tossing him to the wind.

Roseanne tweets an offensive joke and the show is rewritten with her out of it. Smollett fakes a hate crime, stirs racial discord nationwide, and he’s back on the set of Empire today.

Jussie Smollett returned to “Empire” set after bail hearing https://t.co/pLr1UOArea pic.twitter.com/aQ5n7Q9EFP — Page Six (@PageSix) February 22, 2019

AN EPISODE ON HOLD

After the Jussie Smollet mess today, TNT’s show “Drop the Mic” decided not to air an episode featuring Smollett. The NY Post reported that an upcoming episode of TNT’s celebrity rap-battle series “Drop the Mic” has been shelved by producers “in the interest of not being exploitative of an incredibly sensitive situation,” the network says.

“We are holding on airing his episode for now and we are replacing it with the [Raven Symone] vs Ron Funches and Joey McIntyre vs Joey Fatone episode,” a TNT spokesperson explained in a statement Thursday.

They’re holding it, for what, until the sociopath’s criminal behavior all blows over?