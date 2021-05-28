San Fran Dem teacher’s union votes for BDS, to destroy Israel economically



















Voting members of the San Francisco Unified School district have officially come out in support of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. The movement began with terrorists and is meant to destroy Israel economically. That is what these Democrats stand for.

The Jewish News of Northern California noted the passage of the resolution on May 19th. The article states that the union is affiliated with the AFL-CIO. It is the first American K-12 union of public school teachers to officially support the BDS movement.

This is after Israel was attacked by terrorists — Hamas — who are backed by Iran. Over 4,000 rockets were fired into Israel

The resolution is titled “Resolution in Solidarity with the Palestinian People.”

“Whereas, as public school educators in the United States of America, we have a special responsibility to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people because of the $3.8 billion annually that the US government gives to Israel, thus directly using our tax dollars to fund apartheid and war crimes,” the resolution reads.

It also called for Israel to end its “bombardment of Gaza and stop displacement at Sheikh Jarrah,” referring to the neighborhood in East Jerusalem that had become a major issue in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

The response:

And Jewish Community Relations Council executive director Tyler Gregory called the resolution “factually inaccurate” and “inflammatory.”

“Rather than supporting all students whose families may be impacted by the conflict, Israelis, Palestinians, Jews, and Arabs, this vote will contribute to Jewish students feeling unsafe and unwelcomed in San Francisco public schools,” he said. “We are committed to fighting for fair and inclusive policies to support Jews and other marginalized communities in public education.”

A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on May 21 after the worst violence in years. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and militant rocket attacks on Israeli towns ceased after 11 days under an agreement mediated by Egypt, according to Reuters.

The fight began on May 10th when Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza.

Can you imagine what these teachers are teaching children?

Related

















