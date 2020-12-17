San Fran schools purge Washington, Lincoln, others, but keep the commie

San Francisco plans to rename Abraham Lincoln High School because the former president did not demonstrate that ‘black lives mattered to him,’ The Daily Mail reported. Lincoln only gave his life for Black lives.

A woke renaming committee also plans to ditch Democrat senator Dianne Feinstein, Thomas Edison, Teddy Roosevelt, and other American heroes.

THE WOKE

San Francisco Unified School District’s renaming committee decided Abraham Lincoln High School will be renamed.

According to them, Lincoln is no hero because Native Americans don’t like him or his policies.

Under his watch, Indigenous peoples had much of their land taken from them through the 1862 Homestead Act and the Pacific Railway Act. It was due to the Westward movement. the legislature decided we needed rails across the country.

In 1864, the Lincoln administration allegedly oversaw the deportation of the Navajo tribe from their land. It did happen but Lincoln wasn’t involved in that. The pioneers weren’t good to the Indians. That’s true. It was a wild place.

Lincoln was also allegedly behind the largest mass hanging in US history, where 38 Dakota men were condemned to death in Minnesota in 1862. They are talking about the Sioux uprising, also known as the Dakota War. The Sioux attacked hundreds of immigrants and settlers over and over. A military tribunal quickly tried the men involved, sentencing 303 to death for their crimes. President Lincoln would later commute the sentence of 264 of them.

Lincoln abolished slavery in 1863 with the Emancipation Proclamation. He gave his life for the cause.

They have other endless complaints of a man who lived in a totally different time.

Other names include George Washington, Herbert Hoover, and Thomas Edison.

Senator Dianne Feinstein’s name will be stripped from the Dianne Feinstein Elementary School for allowing the Confederate flag to fly outside City Hall.

It’s all about Marxist racial justice.

Thomas Edison will be scratched off Thomas Edison Charter Academy due to his alleged ‘fondness for electrocuting animals.’

They are renaming 44 of 125 schools.

COMMUNISTS CAN STAY

So, who do they like? Communists, of course.

The committee ruled that legendary labor leader, community organizer, and Latino American civil rights activist César Chávez can keep his name on César Chávez Elementary school.

Chávez founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962, which then merged with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee to become the United Farm Workers.

They love their communist unions. Chavez was not a bright man and merely served as a figurehead for the communist movement and the unionization.

The socialists/communists are replacing our history with communists. These are the America haters who merely want to destroy. That is their true ideology.