San Fran to erase American icons off school buildings

The San Francisco public school board voted 6-1 in favor of changing the names of 44 schools that are named after American heroes. The officials are purposely destroying the country culturally.
San Francisco voted for a communist mayor who is also the son of a terrorist. That is who they are now.
According to the report, George Washington owned slaves. Abraham Lincoln backed policies that harmed Native American tribes. And former mayor Dianne Feinstein has been accused of ordering a Confederate flag to be replaced after it was torn down.
Their names and others will now be stripped from 44 San Francisco schools after the vote Tuesday by district leaders, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“It’s a message to our families, our students and our community,” said board member Mark Sanchez, according to the publication. “It’s not just symbolic — it’s a moral message.”Allegedly 80% of the residents agree with this move.
What a crock. It’s about destroying what America stands for.
IT’S NOT MORAL
Morally, Lincoln freed the slaves, Washington freed the nation, Lowell was a brilliant scientist, Paul Revere warned the British were coming, John Muir did a great deal for nature, and on and on.
This is what a soft communist overthrow looks like.
Replacing signage at the 44 schools will cost more than $400,000, according to the Courthouse News. Menwhile, they have homeless everywhere, feces maps, drug addicts shooting up in front of children, and no middle class.
Schools Recommended for Renaming
High Schools
- Balboa High School
- Abraham Lincoln High School Mission High School
- George Washington High School
Alternative HIGH schools
- Lowell High School
Middle schools
- James Denman Middle School Everett Middle School
- Herbert Hoover Middle School
- James Lick Middle School Presidio Middle School
- Roosevelt Middle School
K-8 schools
- Lawton Alternative K-8Claire Lilienthal: Madison Campus (Grades K-2) 3950 Sacramento Street Claire Lilienthal: Winfield Scott Campus (Grades 3-8) 3630 Divisadero Street
- Paul Revere K-8
K-5 Elementary schools
- Alamo Elementary
- Alvarado Elementary
- Bryant Elementary
- Clarendon Elementary Second Community
- JBBP (Japanese Bilingual Bicultural Program) at Clarendon El Dorado Elementary
- Dianne Feinstein Elementary 21 Garfield Elementary
- Grattan Elementary
- Jefferson Elementary
- Francis Scott Key Elementary 25 Frank
- McCoppin Elementary 26
- McKinley Elementary
- Marshall Elementary
- Monroe Elementary
- John Muir Elementary
- Jose Ortega Elementary
- Sanchez Elementary
- Junipero Serra Elementary
- Sheridan Elementary
- Sherman Elementary
- Commodore Sloat Elementary
- Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary 37
- Sutro Elementary
- Ulloa Elementary
- Daniel Webster Elementary
EES (Early Education Schools)
- Jefferson Early Education School
- Junipero Serra Early Education School 42 Noriega EES
- Presidio EES
- Stockton EES
The School Names Advisory Committee drew up specific guidelines for determining if the school should be renamed in a series of bullet points:
- Anyone directly involved in the colonization of people
- Slave owners or participants in enslavement
- Perpetuators of genocide or slavery
- Those who exploit workers/people
- Those who directly oppressed or abused women, children, queer or transgender people
- Those connected to any human rights or environmental abuses
- Those who are known racists and/or white supremacists and/or espoused racist beliefs
They had to go back hundreds of years to destroy the USA today and bring up a new generation of children who hate America. Will they name the schools after communists?