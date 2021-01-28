San Fran to erase American icons off school buildings

The San Francisco public school board voted 6-1 in favor of changing the names of 44 schools that are named after American heroes. The officials are purposely destroying the country culturally.

San Francisco voted for a communist mayor who is also the son of a terrorist. That is who they are now.

According to the report, George Washington owned slaves. Abraham Lincoln backed policies that harmed Native American tribes. And former mayor Dianne Feinstein has been accused of ordering a Confederate flag to be replaced after it was torn down.

Their names and others will now be stripped from 44 San Francisco schools after the vote Tuesday by district leaders, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“It’s a message to our families, our students and our community,” said board member Mark Sanchez, according to the publication. “It’s not just symbolic — it’s a moral message.”Allegedly 80% of the residents agree with this move.

What a crock. It’s about destroying what America stands for.

IT’S NOT MORAL

Morally, Lincoln freed the slaves, Washington freed the nation, Lowell was a brilliant scientist, Paul Revere warned the British were coming, John Muir did a great deal for nature, and on and on.

This is what a soft communist overthrow looks like.

Replacing signage at the 44 schools will cost more than $400,000, according to the Courthouse News. Menwhile, they have homeless everywhere, feces maps, drug addicts shooting up in front of children, and no middle class.

Schools Recommended for Renaming

High Schools

Balboa High School

Abraham Lincoln High School Mission High School

George Washington High School

Alternative HIGH schools

Lowell High School

Middle schools

James Denman Middle School Everett Middle School

Herbert Hoover Middle School

James Lick Middle School Presidio Middle School

Roosevelt Middle School

K-8 schools

Lawton Alternative K-8Claire Lilienthal: Madison Campus (Grades K-2) 3950 Sacramento Street Claire Lilienthal: Winfield Scott Campus (Grades 3-8) 3630 Divisadero Street

Paul Revere K-8

K-5 Elementary schools

Alamo Elementary

Alvarado Elementary

Bryant Elementary

Clarendon Elementary Second Community

JBBP (Japanese Bilingual Bicultural Program) at Clarendon El Dorado Elementary

Dianne Feinstein Elementary 21 Garfield Elementary

Grattan Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Francis Scott Key Elementary 25 Frank

McCoppin Elementary 26

McKinley Elementary

Marshall Elementary

Monroe Elementary

John Muir Elementary

Jose Ortega Elementary

Sanchez Elementary

Junipero Serra Elementary

Sheridan Elementary

Sherman Elementary

Commodore Sloat Elementary

Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary 37

Sutro Elementary

Ulloa Elementary

Daniel Webster Elementary

EES (Early Education Schools)

Jefferson Early Education School

Junipero Serra Early Education School 42 Noriega EES

Presidio EES

Stockton EES

The School Names Advisory Committee drew up specific guidelines for determining if the school should be renamed in a series of bullet points:

Anyone directly involved in the colonization of people

Slave owners or participants in enslavement

Perpetuators of genocide or slavery

Those who exploit workers/people

Those who directly oppressed or abused women, children, queer or transgender people

Those connected to any human rights or environmental abuses

Those who are known racists and/or white supremacists and/or espoused racist beliefs

They had to go back hundreds of years to destroy the USA today and bring up a new generation of children who hate America. Will they name the schools after communists?

