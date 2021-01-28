Kerry: there will be permanent changes under this regime no one can undo

Climate ruler, John Kerry will recommend draconian changes to our energy sector that no one can ever undo. That is unAmerican and it’s communistic.

John Kerry, the new climate csar, is the man who opposed a wind power project near his summer home. Yet, he is demanding we suffer with them — the obtrusiveness, the noise, the expense.

Kerry opposed the project because he didn’t want “to see the view outside his window.”

Watch:

.@AriFleischer accuses @JohnKerry of climate hypocrisy over his opposition to a wind power project near his summer home. “Remember, he is the man who opposed a wind project on the Nantucket Sound because he didn’t want to see the view outside his window.” pic.twitter.com/RdCNv9Ck0y — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 27, 2021

PERMANENT DESTRUCTION OF THE ENERGY SECTOR

Kerry told reporters that the Biden administration will attempt to implement green energy policy changes that a president won’t be able to undo in the future.

“I think we can achieve things in the course of the next four years that will move the marketplace, the private sector, global finance, innovation, and research that in fact no one, no political person in the future, will be able to undo what the planet is going to be organizing over these next months and years,” Kerry said. “This is the start of something new.”

This is totalitarianism, but he is Hanoi John after all. Nothing has changed. He’s still a communist.

Watch:

“The choice of doing the solar power [job] is a better choice.” Climate Envoy @JohnKerry says coal miners can become solar power technicians. pic.twitter.com/Lkc8cYh2VL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 27, 2021

