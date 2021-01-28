COV flashback! ‘It’s illegal to touch other peoples’ tennis balls’

Flashback!

In this clip, Nassau Executive Lauren Curran tells tennis players they can’t touch each other’s balls. Aside from the double entendre, she’s treating them like children. She won’t allow doubles’ tennis and she won’t allow people to touch each other’s tennis balls.

This woman is running Nassau County, Long Island. At least she gave us some memes and jokes after this presentation. This is what she said in May 2020. It began our new normal here on Long Island, New York.

Watch:

I hereby present the moment mankind outsmarted Covid pic.twitter.com/y5ya9DQ1mJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

This is what Tucker said at that time:

