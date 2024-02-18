San Francisco Has an Illegal Alien Deciding Elections Policy

The clown world of San Francisco appointed an illegal alien to serve on the elections Commission. An illegal alien who has lived illegally in the United States for five years will set election policy in the city.

Kelly Wong is an immigrant rights advocate who wants to educate other immigrants who don’t speak English about the voting process. As Chinese single military-age men pour across our border, a woman who has zero interest in people learning the language will decide the future of an American city. This is only the beginning.

San Francisco Appoints First Noncitizen to Serve on Elections Commission pic.twitter.com/XWLDgfzin3 — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) February 17, 2024

Not many years ago, San Francisco was a safe and beautiful city. Now, it’s a progressive Hellscape. Keep voting Democrat if you’re suicidal.

Just another weekend in California … Setting a Waymo driverless car on fire in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/rgt1qBNAYD — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 12, 2024

San Francisco was one of the best cities in the world 30 to 40 years ago. But now is filled with crime & homelessness. What went wrong? This is what liberal D have done to one of the best cities of the world.#SuperBowl2024 #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/2dx1mxOr21 — Pismo (@Pismo_B) February 11, 2024

More ghettos from Oakland showed up and laid mayhem to San Francisco with violent crime. This kind of shit happens all the time. Blacks show up and ruin your day. How is San Francisco safe? Don’t be gas lighted by your liberal friends. It’s extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/YlWINyREaG — Sheronda Washington (@narcanmaker) February 11, 2024

Young guy tagging a San Francisco Chinatown building during the Chinese New Year fireworks celebration. It’s so disrespectful to do this in Chinatown. There are zero consequences in this lawless city. pic.twitter.com/arNJOLeYda — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) February 13, 2024

This is alarming San Francisco. Did I make the right decision to once again cancel my trip. Very troubling. This is not a good vibe or good image of the city. It’s concerning to see crime and drugs plaguing the downtown core. https://t.co/PtklGwJZVP — Scott Ford (@GreatScottFord) February 9, 2024

While CNN was reporting on the looting problem in San Francisco, they witnessed 3 thefts in 30 minutes. This is in Nancy Pelosi’s district. pic.twitter.com/hXW7DShh5H — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2023

Another day, another casual looting in California. This time a sunglassses store was robbed in middle of the day in a mall in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/CH6e3i7a7S — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2023

Chinese immigrant, 87, flees San Francisco for his homeland on one-way ticket after suffering THREE violent attacks in crime-ridden city, including horrific drop-kick assault caught on camera https://t.co/idhOfOFy6i pic.twitter.com/NBh29sQB8B — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 31, 2024

