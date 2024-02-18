San Francisco Has an Illegal Alien Deciding Elections Policy

M Dowling
The clown world of San Francisco appointed an illegal alien to serve on the elections Commission. An illegal alien who has lived illegally in the United States for five years will set election policy in the city.

Kelly Wong is an immigrant rights advocate who wants to educate other immigrants who don’t speak English about the voting process. As Chinese single military-age men pour across our border, a woman who has zero interest in people learning the language will decide the future of an American city. This is only the beginning.

Not many years ago, San Francisco was a safe and beautiful city. Now, it’s a progressive Hellscape. Keep voting Democrat if you’re suicidal.


