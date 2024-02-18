LA Black College Expo Devolves Into Non-Stop Brawls

By
M Dowling
-
3
17

National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)’s First Annual Black College Expo™ is an event that highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other postsecondary institutions to provide admissions and scholarship information to students, parents, and other visitors in attendance.

The one in Los Angeles earlier in the week became a mob free-for-all, with gangs fighting each other, reportedly non-stop.

Why would a Black Expo College Fair cause mob fights? People were robbed, and many fled when they thought a mass shooting was imminent.

This is anarchy. That’s what happens when there are no repercussions for bad behavior. It needs to stop, but who will stop it?

@ms2pretty.rr This is the last time they doing sum for us black ppl fights back to back. #fyp #college #foryoupage #collegeexpo #LA ♬ original sound – Huncho IE


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sally
Guest
Sally
8 seconds ago

Its just like Zambia or Zaire.

0
Reply
Trump guy
Guest
Trump guy
2 minutes ago

A BUNCH OF USELESS N WORDS.

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
8 minutes ago

I would be willing to pay these savages some money to leave the country and never return again. Africa hopefully. No coming back. No visits, no vacation, nothing. If they are caught here, its prison for life. Close the border with a nice high fence. People cross over, shoot them. Smuggle drugs in, automatic death penalty. We’re circling the drain and once the country is taken over, its done.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz