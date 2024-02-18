LA Black College Expo Devolves Into Non-Stop Brawls

National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)’s First Annual Black College Expo™ is an event that highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other postsecondary institutions to provide admissions and scholarship information to students, parents, and other visitors in attendance.

The one in Los Angeles earlier in the week became a mob free-for-all, with gangs fighting each other, reportedly non-stop.

Why would a Black Expo College Fair cause mob fights? People were robbed, and many fled when they thought a mass shooting was imminent.

This is anarchy. That’s what happens when there are no repercussions for bad behavior. It needs to stop, but who will stop it?

Those who attended the Los Angeles Black College Expo 2024 are saying there was non-stop mob fights raging inside and outside the expo center. People report being robbed. Eventually, fears of a mass shooting prompted a stampede. pic.twitter.com/L9JZqhHmHe — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 12, 2024

Related