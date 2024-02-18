Too Late for Ireland? They Welcomed Massive Illegal Immigration

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is facing protests throughout Ireland, but he simply calls them racists and vows to crack down on them.

In January, Nigel Farage posted on X, “Unlike the English, who say very little, the Irish are speaking out – and protesting on the streets – about the huge number of young, male ‘asylum seekers’.”

The asylum plans are unraveling because they see all these single, adult men coming into the country as crime is increasing. Varadkar lies to them and claims crime has not increased.

Ireland is a socialist country, but they didn’t sign up for this.

They’re marching, but the people they voted into office won’t relent. It’s likely too late for them.

OMG … look at all of those right wing extremists in Ireland who are upset at their government flooding their neighborhoods with hundreds of thousands of military age men. https://t.co/9FMkfDH2VB — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 12, 2024

10,000+ Irish Men and Women protest AGAINST the corrupt antiwhite government AND AGAINST mass n0n-white invasion in Ireland ⚡You will NOT see this in the MSM. What you see in the MSM are all lies. pic.twitter.com/BUIlQV1pVO — Dane (@UltraDane) February 17, 2024

Immigrants imported by socialist politicians attack native Irish boys in Dublin. Irish Lives Matter!pic.twitter.com/g8V6FHfTVF — मैं हूँ Sanatani (@DesiSanatani) February 12, 2024

Watching the purposeful destruction of Ireland (& all of the West) is heart wrenching. pic.twitter.com/k4QRI1qNHx — Dane (@UltraDane) February 18, 2024

Dundalk, Ireland Really hate sharing clips like this, but people need to see what’s happening in Ireland. These are just young lads & this shouldn’t be happening. The whole of Ireland is about to erupt. pic.twitter.com/106CwU0XPr — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 16, 2024

Ireland – Astonishing! Foreigners are at the anti invasion march, demanding no more foreigners in Ireland pic.twitter.com/InroulfBDu — RonEnglish (@RonEng1ish) February 17, 2024

Related