Too Late for Ireland? They Welcomed Massive Illegal Immigration

By
M Dowling
-
0
22

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is facing protests throughout Ireland, but he simply calls them racists and vows to crack down on them.

In January, Nigel Farage posted on X, “Unlike the English, who say very little, the Irish are speaking out – and protesting on the streets – about the huge number of young, male ‘asylum seekers’.”

The asylum plans are unraveling because they see all these single, adult men coming into the country as crime is increasing. Varadkar lies to them and claims crime has not increased.

Ireland is a socialist country, but they didn’t sign up for this.

They’re marching, but the people they voted into office won’t relent. It’s likely too late for them.


