San Francisco Health Department Hires a “Fat Positivity” Expert

San Francisco hired a Fat Positivity expert. Of course, it’s San Francisco. Virgie Tovar, the author of ‘You Have the Right to Remain Fat” and other published works on “fat positivity and body acceptance,” has been hired to help the city combat “anti-weight based discrimination.”

Ms. Tovar will consult on “anti-weight-based discrimination” and “weight stigma and weight neutrality.”

She will work with the Department of Health to combat the “weight stigma.”

So, what, now we’re promoting obesity, which is clearly bad for one’s health? It’s also one of the seven deadly sins if you’re religious.

This woman is San Francisco’s new ‘Fat positivity’ expert. pic.twitter.com/y0MXCACV0y — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) December 19, 2024

A few responses:

The San Francisco I remember pic.twitter.com/qRb0HKtiBm — Sovereign Darbyshire (@ravenschild54) December 19, 2024

To be fair, it does perfectly exemplify California.

This is Maggie De Block, former health minister who served for six years under two governments in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/SLAGd7OHAd — Cold957 (@cold957) December 19, 2024

