San Francisco Health Department Hires a “Fat Positivity” Expert

Dowling Bottom Line
San Francisco hired a Fat Positivity expert. Of course, it’s San Francisco. Virgie Tovar, the author of ‘You Have the Right to Remain Fat” and other published works on “fat positivity and body acceptance,” has been hired to help the city combat “anti-weight based discrimination.”

Ms. Tovar will consult on “anti-weight-based discrimination” and “weight stigma and weight neutrality.”

She will work with the Department of Health to combat the “weight stigma.”

So, what, now we’re promoting obesity, which is clearly bad for one’s health? It’s also one of the seven deadly sins if you’re religious.

A few responses:


