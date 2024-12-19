Home Home NCAA Prez on Trans: Female Athletes Can Change Elsewhere

NCAA President Charlie Baker told the Senate Judiciary Committee that NCAA female student-athletes who felt uncomfortable changing clothes in front of transgenders should find other accommodations.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over legalized sports gambling, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asked Baker about the NCAA’s policies allowing trans athletes to compete on women’s teams. Hawley grilled Baker about the NCAA policy. It states, “transgender student-athletes should be able to use the locker room, shower, and toilet facilities in accordance with their gender identity.”

Baker, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts, said the other athletes (women) could find other accommodations if they’re uncomfortable with it.

“Everybody else should have an opportunity to use other facilities if they wish to do so,” Baker said.

Charlie Baker told Sen. Dick Durbin there are over 510,000 athletes who are in NCAA schools, but under 10 claim to be trans. So, everyone has to accommodate under ten people.

Baker at first said it’s debatable that biological males have an advantage over females.


