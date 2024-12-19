NCAA Prez on Trans: Female Athletes Can Change Elsewhere

NCAA President Charlie Baker told the Senate Judiciary Committee that NCAA female student-athletes who felt uncomfortable changing clothes in front of transgenders should find other accommodations.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over legalized sports gambling, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asked Baker about the NCAA’s policies allowing trans athletes to compete on women’s teams. Hawley grilled Baker about the NCAA policy. It states, “transgender student-athletes should be able to use the locker room, shower, and toilet facilities in accordance with their gender identity.”

Baker, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts, said the other athletes (women) could find other accommodations if they’re uncomfortable with it.

“Everybody else should have an opportunity to use other facilities if they wish to do so,” Baker said.

Listen to NCAA President Charlie Baker hem and haw and blame everyone from courts to “the locals” for HIS policy allowing men in women’s sports. It’s indefensible – and he knows it pic.twitter.com/gyFUm5qvJ0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 17, 2024

Charlie Baker told Sen. Dick Durbin there are over 510,000 athletes who are in NCAA schools, but under 10 claim to be trans. So, everyone has to accommodate under ten people.

At the hands of NCAA leadership, my teammates & I had to strip down naked in front of a 6’4″, fully intact, naked man. Read that again. Where’s the accountability @NCAA? Stop blaming others for your failures. Thanks to @HawleyMO for holding their feet to the fire. https://t.co/EUN5u9MYaQ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 17, 2024



Baker at first said it’s debatable that biological males have an advantage over females.

Senators Josh Hawley and John Kennedy RIP APART NCAA President Charlie Baker for failing to protect women… Kennedy: “A biological male will always have a physical advantage over a biological female. Is that true?” Baker: “There isn’t a lot of research on it, but it’s… pic.twitter.com/uZpMp8rnpy — Zach Costello (@ZachCostello_) December 18, 2024