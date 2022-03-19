Dangerous Sanctions Bill! Biden Can Sanction Anyone, Anywhere

The President — that would be our Alzheimer’s patient in the Oval Office — can sanction anyone anywhere and it doesn’t have to be about Russia. Is he officially a king?

This was slipped into the Russian sanctions bill. It gives far too much power to the interventionists and warmongers in the State Department. This is an economic war manifesto.

This was slipped into the Russian sanctions bill on pages 19,20,21. It gives the President broad authority to sanction virtually anyone, anywhere in the world, whether they are connected to Russia or not. Interventionists at the State Department are doing the happy dance now. pic.twitter.com/eQO9ieVNQd — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 17, 2022

THE BILL

Go to page 19:

