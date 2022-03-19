Clown World: Pelosi and Bono Say Zelensky Is St. Patrick

Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks Ukrainian comedian-President Zelensky is St. Patrick. Hopefully, she will be retired in November. Bono is unhinged for writing it and she’s whacked for reading it as people are trying to eat their lunch at the “Friends of Ireland” luncheon.

Confused guests were treated to lines such as: “They struggle for us to be free. From the psycho in our human family. Ireland’s sorrow and pain. Is not the Ukraine. And St. Patrick’s name’s now Zelensky.”

Uh, no.

Pelosi called him O’Bono. When I think Irish, Bono never comes to mind.

Superstar rocker Roger Waters writes: Isn’t it enough that the eejit BONO goes and hobnobs with the oligarchs at DAVOS every year without getting the eejit Nancy Pelosi to foist his shitty poem on us?

We hear Russian troops are surrendering by the hundreds after hearing that poem.

Bono and Pelosi are megarich and should send their money to Ukraine instead of creating and reading bad poetry.

Watch:

Pelosi reads a poem written by Bono: “Ireland’s sorrow and pain is now the Ukraine and Saint Patrick’s name is now Zelenskyy.” pic.twitter.com/MJdV6o8IbY — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 17, 2022

Watch:

Clown World: Nancy Pelosi : “I will be reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine which you might find interesting”

🤡🤡🤡

pic.twitter.com/FyI9HhAoxf — Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) March 19, 2022

Watch this too:

