Satan Recognized at the Super Bowl?

M Dowling
The Kansas City Chiefs and the 49ers played a great game, with Kansas City winning in overtime. The halftime was rap music, which is generally awful, and they sang the so-called black National Anthem to divide us as a nation. There is one National Anthem. The NFL had all the usual end black racism slogans on the floor. It’s divisive and aimed at making all whites into racists. That takes me to Satan.

Did Ice Spice bring Satan to the Super Bowl?

Actor Tyrese Gibson says Hollywood is normalizing the devil.

China McClain is very concerned. There is a reason the music industry is doing this. “They affect you…it’s about influence.”

Fashion show in Paris:


