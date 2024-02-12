Satan Recognized at the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the 49ers played a great game, with Kansas City winning in overtime. The halftime was rap music, which is generally awful, and they sang the so-called black National Anthem to divide us as a nation. There is one National Anthem. The NFL had all the usual end black racism slogans on the floor. It’s divisive and aimed at making all whites into racists. That takes me to Satan.

Did Ice Spice bring Satan to the Super Bowl?

This is not some right wing maga guy telling you about satanic influences. This guy seems pretty middle of the road to me. But again, the evil is just straight up in our faces now. pic.twitter.com/QKxxnopnlN — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 12, 2024

Actor Tyrese Gibson says Hollywood is normalizing the devil.

Actor Tyrese Gibson Warns Hollywood Is Overflowing With Satanic Pedophiles pic.twitter.com/XNCGuW3Zen — redpillbot (@redpillb0t) February 6, 2024

China McClain is very concerned. There is a reason the music industry is doing this. “They affect you…it’s about influence.”

Actress China McLain on the Satanic Music Industry pic.twitter.com/VoJhR3CvNe — ⭐️Edwin⭐️ (@Nuked4Every1) February 6, 2024

Fashion show in Paris:

Fashion show in Paris‼️what the FCUK is going on here? Everything seems to be getting more twisted and sątanìc pic.twitter.com/3bOmXDg7jF — Sir Chilliebean (@Chilliebeanz) February 11, 2024

