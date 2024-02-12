Facebook Is a Shadow Banning Clown Show

YouTube and Facebook shadow-ban Tucker Carlson. As we discovered last year, they do answer to Joe Biden. On X today, he has 193 million views, 1 million likes, and 305,000 reposts. On Facebook today, he has 8,100 shares. 13,000 likes and 4,500 comments.

People should consider migrating away from Facebook and going to X. Facebook is deciding what you will look at. They admitted it. It’s a pathetic clown show.

Tucker Carlson & Putin Interview : 192 million

Youtube: 13 million

Facebook: 0.1 million (134k) pic.twitter.com/vwFRelc4bI — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 11, 2024

