In Clown World, You Can’t Say “Satan Is Bad!” Good to Know!

Here’s our clown world post for today, starring a clown who supports Satan – a Satanist supremacist Air Force veteran. The person believes in many non-theist teachings, including Satanism. The individual filed a civil rights complaint over the supervisor’s joke, a sign on her desk reading “not today, Satan, not today. He claims it’s a “grotesque, Christian supremacist symbol.” Satan apparently isn’t grotesque.
The employee has legal representation from an anti-Christian troublemaker who says, “You can’t say Satan is bad.”
The employee feels he’s in an unsafe, hostile work environment over the “Christian supremacist” sign.
The sign was situated in a way that it faced the guest chair, said the unnamed individual.
The employee sent a “passionate and deeply emotional email” to the supervisor explaining his or her feelings.
So, now the employee has the anti-Christian Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which is basically one anti-Christian man named Michael Weinstein, fighting for a Satanist.
The hateful, anti-Christian Weinstein, who heads up the ridiculous foundation, said that the sign expresses a religious view.
This company’s upper management is considering bringing in sensitivity awareness training. God forbid we insult Satanists. That’s who we are now. We support Satanists. That explains a lot, doesn’t it?
-
Weinstein says we’re secular, and we don’t look at whether “Satan is bad.”
Okay then.
But actually, we do. He is much more than a religious symbol. Satan represents all the evil in the world. It’s obvious this supervisor mentioned it as a joke. But if there’s anything we know about the left, they can’t take a joke. And they sure don’t like freedom, but they do like Satan. Good to know.
As a friend once said, “You have to believe there IS a God before you can deny Him.”