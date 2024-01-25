Biden Regime’s Mad Dash to Eliminate Gas Vehicles

The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two–thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.

The proposed regulation, announced Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency, would set tailpipe emissions limits for the 2027 through 2032 model years that are the strictest ever imposed — and call for far more new EV sales than the auto industry agreed to less than two years ago.

The Left is conjuring up studies to support their viewpoint, and they have groups coming together to pressure the administration to push the elimination of gas vehicles hard and fast.

SELLING OUT TO CHINA

It doesn’t matter to them that it’s costly, unreliable, threatens national security, and is unwanted by most Americans.

Elon Musk is sounding the alarm. Unless tariffs are imposed, China’s EVs in Mexico will destroy all American car manufacturers.

Ironically, the UAW president endorsed Joe Biden, who is killing his industry. EVs mean far fewer jobs.

We are selling out our auto industry to China. Since China has a monopoly on the metals needed and uses slave labor, we are selling out our transportation to China, period. China Joe just can’t help himself.

SOME OF THE GROUPS SELLING US DOWN THE RIVER

Big business backs U.S. EPA push to electrify long-haul trucking. They need charging hubs, which will cost a great deal.

However, many major companies disagree. A coalition of U.S. retailers and other businesses that rely on heavy-duty trucks to deliver goods across America recently announced support for a U.S. EPA proposal that would accelerate the adoption of electric big rigs.

The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance — which includes Siemens, Verizon, Best Buy, and dozens of other large businesses, which collectively operate more than 2.5 million fleet vehicles throughout the country — have sent a letter to top federal regulators saying that electric freight trucks are not only technically and economically feasible but crucial for meeting corporate sustainability goals.

As EPA officials move toward finalizing these long-awaited greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles, opponents have also raised concerns about a lack of vehicle charging hubs to service the anticipated demand from electric freight trucks. Volvo and Daimler, for example, have asked the EPA to delay the new regulations for three years, citing the need for new charging infrastructure.

Nurses In All 50 States Support Strong Federal Standards for Clean Cars and Trucks

Letter to EPA Administrator highlights the importance of clean air for public health, equity, and environmental justice.

In a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan , nearly 200 nurses from all 50 states call on the EPA to finalize strongest possible standards to limit health-harming tailpipe pollution from cars and trucks. The EPA is currently in the rulemaking process for new tailpipe emissions standards that apply to model years 2027–2032 light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles.

Tailpipe pollution is linked to poor health outcomes and higher incidences of chronic conditions like asthma, lung disease, and cancer. By reducing air pollution-linked premature deaths and hospitalizations, EPA’s proposed rules for light/medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles are expected to save up to $280 billion and $29 billion in avoided healthcare costs, respectively.

THE SAVINGS, OF COURSE, NEVER MATERIALIZES.

Related