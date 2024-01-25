Obama Judge Sentences Prominent Trade Advisor Peter Navarro to Prison

For a crime that Hillary’s staff violated with impunity and Biden’s son also violated, the corrupt DC court sentenced the highly respected Peter Navarro to prison.

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was sentenced to four months in prison Thursday for criminal contempt of Congress, with federal prosecutors saying he “thumbed his nose” at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The J6 panel was not legitimate and ran like a Soviet lynch mob.

Navarro was convicted in September on two counts for refusing to testify and provide documents to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, which issued its report and dissolved in late 2022 after Republicans won control of the House.

From this, we know what they plan to do to Donald Trump. Fine, so when are all those computer techs and officials who didn’t show up for Hillary hearings going to prison? When is Hunter going to prison? Oh, that’s right, they’re Democrats, so they get a pass.

Peter Navarro has never committed a crime. He is a threat to no one. He’s an honorable, highly respected older man. Prison is ridiculous. And we know that he will be abused in prison.

This is only being done to hurt Republicans. It’s purely political, but he gave them an excuse.

The judge was Obama’s appointee, Amit Mehta!

He will appeal.

Kimberly Guilfoyle has already reacted.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiance to Donald Trump Jr., wrote, “What an absolute disgrace. Peter Navarro sentenced to prison for refusing to play along with the Democrats’ illegitimate sham J6 circus. While Hunter Biden defies a subpoena, mocks the entire process, and gets to stroll through Capitol Hill. Justice is dead.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene wrote on X:

Ray Epps is on video encouraging people to “go into the Capitol,” and received zero jail time. But Peter Navarro gets 4 months in federal prison for refusing to comply with a sham committee formed by Nancy Pelosi. She broke House rules and refused to allow actual Republicans to be on the fake committee. The Department of Injustice is controlled by communist radicals hell-bent on imprisoning their political enemies. Everyone needs to wake up and recognize the threat our country faces with these tyrannical tactics.

