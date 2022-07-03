Saudi Arabia Might Join BRICS as Western Ideologues Reorder the World

As ideologues and corporatists in the World Economic Forum guide the Biden regime towards default, war, and recession, Saudi Arabia is looking for a better situation. They might join BRICS.

Iran, Argentina, and now Saudi Arabia might join BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the economic counter systems to the West’s system. As the West moves mindlessly to unsustainable alternative energy and deep recession, the rest of the world wisely sticks with fossil fuels. Not only that, they are forming strong alliances that will one day suffocate the US.

SCO includes China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India, and Pakistan. BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The two are focused on multipolarity and filling in the gaps left by the US-EU sanctions. Those are the sanctions that hurt the West and not the alleged targets.

In addition to Argentina, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, others are in discussions. Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Senegal, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates are in discussions about BRICS+.

“China’s invitation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to join the ‘BRICS’ confirms that the Kingdom has a major role in building the new world and became an important and essential player in global trade and economics,” Mohammed al-Hamed, president of the Saudi Elite group in Riyadh, told Newsweek. “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is moving forward at a confident and global pace in all fields and sectors.”

[…] “This accession, if Saudi joins it, will balance the world economic system, especially since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the largest exporter of oil in the world, and it’s in the G20,” Hamed said. “If it happens, this will support any economic movement and development in the world trade and economy, and record remarkable progress in social and economic aspects as Saudi Arabia should have partnerships with every country in the world.”

It will one day bring the petrodollar to an end. That is what made the US rich and powerful.

BECOMING REDS

There is so much more than supporting the money-laundering nation of Ukraine at stake in the moves made by the West. Zelenskyy bows to the new world order, aka liberal world order. His Nazis pretend they do.

The ideologues of the World Economic Forum are the guiding force in all this. They might want the world to bend a knee to their fascist, WOKEist, atheistic, gender bizarro culture, by weaponizing financial systems as they did or they simply want to self-destruct to build anew. They seem so blinded by this insane ideology that the former is likely.

It’s the practical authoritarians in a war against authoritarian ideologues.

For this to work for the WEF, they must defeat Russia and China as George Soros has demanded.

Military Alliances

NATO gets Finland and Sweden in their military alliance. They will require defense and tax dollars while bringing nothing but trouble to the table. Joining NATO increases the threat from the Kremlin. Russians don’t want NATO on their borders. Meanwhile, the West brags about bringing them into the fold.

The numbers don’t work. The population of countries matters.

BRICS gets economic solvency with oil-rich nations as the petrodollar wanes. It seems more likely to happen the longer puppet Biden is in power.

As the Biden regime allows the fascist and communist world to pour into our country to change us forever, we are surrounded by developing and developed communist and fascist countries.

South America is all RED except for Brazil which is on the brink. Much of the world is RED. We’ll soon be RED through the Democrat Party.

As all this is going on, Biden is destroying our most valuable and necessary resource – fossil fuels for ideology’s sake.

What do you think the ultimate goal of the WEF is? Do you think they expected the world to join their WOKE system of ESG stocks and gender equity?

