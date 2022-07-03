The Border Is Closed, Meanwhile at the Border

Secretary Mayorkas, champion of open border policies, has one job and that is to keep the border secure and he’s doing the opposite. But why make America great again when you can make America a Third World nation?

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 1,772 migrants after they crossed the Rio Grande in a single day at one single point – Eagle Pass.

The invasion is a steady stream of illegal aliens.

In the largest group of migrants arrested, more than 400 of the 528 members of the migrant group were single adult males and females. The group was comprised of migrants from 14 different countries.

Nearly half of the group consisted of Venezuelan nationals. More than 150 migrants were from Cuba. More than 100 members of the groups were from Colombia, Peru, Nicaragua, Iran, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Chile, Honduras, Guatemala, Panama, and Mexico, Randy Clark reveals. He was Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations and served in Border Patrol for 32 years.

OPEN BORDERS Biden is allowing a cartel-run slave trade to operate freely on our southern border. The border has been SURRENDERED to the WORST people in the entire world. We need to CLOSE the border and do it NOW!, tweeted Rep Ronny Jackson.

Obviously, if the border was closed, thousands wouldn’t pour in each day. However, the Biden Regime wants you to believe the border is closed.

Watch:

Breaks my heart to see innocent children put in danger. This madness needs to stop immediately @JoeBiden. Border Security saves lives and protects innocent children. https://t.co/aOHrN5iXev — Mayra Flores For Congress (@MayraFlores2022) July 3, 2022

WARNING GRAPHIC: As @TxDPS troopers were taking a human smuggler into custody in Brooks County, several illegal immigrants bailed out of his vehicle and ran. One ran into the highway & was struck & killed by a vehicle. Smuggler charged w/ human smuggling causing death. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Cul762bgFl — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 30, 2022

We’re not getting their best.

GUILTY: MAN STABBED AND LIT LIVE DOG ON FIRE. @Bakersfieldpd contacted Orlando Vela pushing a shopping cart w/ a dog that was engulfed in flames. After a full investigation, jury convicted on charges of animal cruelty, arson, brandishing a weapon at officers, & resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/7uqkTdKPP1 — Kern County District Attorney (@KernCountyDA) July 2, 2022

Less than an hour after Gov @GregAbbott_TX left today a group of more than 300 crossed less than a mile from where the press conference happened… the property owner tells me she sees it everyday and tragically she witnessed a migrant die on her property yesterday @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/onCv8L6wiO — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) June 29, 2022

