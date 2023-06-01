Say Tucker on Fox You’re Banned, Tweets Can Also Get You Blocked

By
M Dowling
-
2
22

Chadwick Moore said that Fox insiders were all banned from saying the name “Tucker” on air. So much for free speech if true!

An anchor for Real America’s Voice, Ed Henry, formerly of Fox News, said, “How is that if you want to be a media company that says we’re for free speech and one of your anchors wants to say, you know, ‘Oh, Tucker just posted a video on Twitter.’ You can’t mention his name. You’re banned from naming Tucker Carlson – Do not mention Tucker on the air. I think it’s absolutely incredible.”

Greg Gutfeld blocked Chadwick Moore after he tweeted that rumor about Fox. It probably didn’t help that he wrote a bio of Tucker.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
3 minutes ago

What are the Woke going to do when the Red Necks stand up for God and reinforce their beliefs with Guns? This is not going to end well.

Tucker is just a Casualty of Woke Insanity and the Woke want to shut him up. When you shut people up who speak the truth, bad things happen. When you Lie, Bad things happen. When you go after people’s children, really bad things happen!

You would think that the Murdoch’s would just sell FOX, but they are scared to. Why?

0
Reply
Peter Prange
Peter Prange
16 minutes ago

Woke-ism is beyond silly, beyond stupid, it’s…………woke-ism

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz