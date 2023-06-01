Say Tucker on Fox You’re Banned, Tweets Can Also Get You Blocked

Chadwick Moore said that Fox insiders were all banned from saying the name “Tucker” on air. So much for free speech if true!

An anchor for Real America’s Voice, Ed Henry, formerly of Fox News, said, “How is that if you want to be a media company that says we’re for free speech and one of your anchors wants to say, you know, ‘Oh, Tucker just posted a video on Twitter.’ You can’t mention his name. You’re banned from naming Tucker Carlson – Do not mention Tucker on the air. I think it’s absolutely incredible.”

Fox News employees have told me privately that all on-air talent have been banned from saying the name “Tucker” on air. — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) May 29, 2023

FOX employees have been banned from saying the name “Tucker” on air pic.twitter.com/pEABYL3646 — Karli Bonne’ (@KarliBonnita) May 31, 2023

Greg Gutfeld blocked Chadwick Moore after he tweeted that rumor about Fox. It probably didn’t help that he wrote a bio of Tucker.

I guess I’m definitely not on tonight’s show lol. Wow. pic.twitter.com/SxI67XEEzF — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) May 31, 2023

I guess Greg Gutfeld doesn’t like it when you call out Fox News for their actions. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/aNcHpWY33v — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 1, 2023

