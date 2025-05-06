Scandal of the Week: Trump Pope Meme

Some of the Catholic religious leaders said the meme of Donald Trump as Pope offended them because it’s mocking Catholics. The media is trying to make it mockery, but it’s just a harmless joke. Someone created it with AI and posted it on the White House site. As a Catholic, I fail to see the mockery. Mockery is when LGBTs dress up as nuns with their breasts hanging out.

The media is making this the scandal of the week.

President Trump joked he’d like to be Pope and thus the meme.

The President’s response was typical Donald Trump as he joked about not being able to get married if he was the Pope:

But it didn’t end there. Fox News tried to stir up outrage over an AI meme that had gone viral. Reporter Jacqui Heinrich brought it up: “Some Catholics were not so happy about the image of you looking like Pope,” she said. Trump immediately cut through the noise. “Oh, I see.… pic.twitter.com/6Q89i0SvEG — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 5, 2025

Cardinal Dolan didn’t like it and others in the religious order and some followers said it was mocking them.

As a Catholic, I say LIGHTEN UP!

There is always a script. This week it’s mockery.

China's Trade War, Gold Skyrocketing... Diversify Your Retirement With Zero Fees for Up to Ten Years Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email